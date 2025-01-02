Seventeen-Michelin-star holder Gordon Ramsay returns with the inferno in Hell’s Kitchen Season 23 Part 2. As the stakes and the heat continue to rise, so do the chefs' egos. After 10 grueling episodes, it all boils down to eight seasoned chefs, all hungry for victory and more than ready to beat each other for culinary supremacy. Under Ramsay’s watchful eye, these chefs must not only deliver their best dishes but also uphold the right attitude to survive the kitchen’s fast-paced dinner services.

Hailing all the way from a small town in England, Ramsay has proven time and time again why he’s worthy of the respect he’s been given. Trained by the legends of different culinary scenes, from Marco Pierre White in London to Joel Rubochonb in France, Ramsay is not only a talented chef but a highly successful restauranteur as well. When he’s not busy tending to his empire of eateries, he can be seen in one of his many television programs. Without further ado, here’s where you can watch and stream Hell’s Kitchen Season 23 Part 2.

Is 'Hell's Kitchen' Season 23 Part 2 Premiering on TV?

Image via FOX

Hell’s Kitchen Season 23 Part 2 officially premieres on Thursday, January 2 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. The new episode is officially titled “A Soap Opera In Hell”, featuring the top eight chefs of the season as they participate in an international cuisine challenge, opening service exclusive for guests from charity organizations.

Also premiering on January 2 is Season 3 of Joel McHale’s wildlife comedy series, Animal Control (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT), followed by the series premiere of the all-new Denis Leary workplace comedy, Going Dutch (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT).

Is 'Hell's Kitchen' Season 23 Part 2 Streaming Online?

Image via Jeff Neira/FOX

Yes! New episodes of Hell’s Kitchen Season 23 Part 2 will be available to stream on Hulu the next day. In the meantime, audiences can stream previous Season 23 episodes to catch up on all the kitchen madness.

WATCH ON HULU

Can You Stream 'Hell's Kitchen' Season 23 Part 2 Without Hulu?

Image via Fox

Sadly, that wouldn’t be possible. Hell’s Kitchen Season 23 Part 2 is only available to stream on Hulu. Those interested in subscribing to the streaming platform can refer to the table below for their available plans.

Plan Price Features Hulu (With Ads) $9.99/month ($99.99/year) Access to the ad supported streaming library. Hulu (With Ads) - Students $1.99/month Discounted price for eligible students. Hulu (No Ads) $18.99/month Access to most shows and movies without ads (some exceptions with ads before/after videos). Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (Ads), ESPN+ (Ads) $82.99/month On-deman content, live streams (sports, entertainment, news), and additional Disney+ and ESPN+ content. Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No Ads), ESPN+ (Ads) $95.99/month Streaming library without ads, live TV, and Disney+/ESPN+ content. Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No Ads), ESPN+ (Ads) $87.99/month All live TV features plus Disney+ (No Ads) and ESPN+ (Ads). No longer available for new signups but retained by existing users. Live TV Only $81.99/month Access to live TV only. No access to Hulu's streaming library, Disney+, or ESPN+.

HULU SUBSCRIPTION PLANS

Check Out the 'Hell's Kitchen' Season 23 Part 2 Preview Photos

The first half of Hell’s Kitchen Season 23 first premiered on September 26, 2024, introducing the season’s unique concept: “Head Chefs Only”. Featuring 18 seasoned culinary pros into Ramsay’s pressure cooker, these contestants should know better about Ramsay’s expectations, especially considering their previous cooking expertise. Participants include executive chef and restaurant owner Corbin Emilio and banquet chef Egypt S. David, just some of the battle-tested veterans who are used to the heat. But their experience might be their undoing. With egos as inflated as souffles, the drama is baked in from the start.

Previously in Hell’s Kitchen, Ramsay knew that having too many cooks equates to even more trouble. Clashing personalities get ugly when their egos risk their teamwork. At one point, the kitchen reached its boiling point when Ramsay kicked both teams out of the kitchen, obviously upset that the chefs prioritized choosing the best dish to serve over customer satisfaction. While their credentials may be impressive, these chefs still have a lot to learn about working with other people.

Other Gordon Ramsay Shows to Check Out Next

‘Kitchen Nightmares’

Your changes have been saved Kitchen Nightmares Release Date September 25, 2023 Cast Gordon Ramsay , JWoww , James Avery Seasons 2

Ramsay’s no-holds-barred culinary rescue mission is back in Kitchen Nightmares, where the fiery chef tackles failing restaurants on the brink of collapse. Equipped with his Michelin-starred expertise, Ramsay slices through bad management, stale menus, and unprofessional staff, attempting to revive these doomed eateries with unfiltered honesty and gut-punching reality checks. It’s not just a matter of food - family drama, volatile egos, and heated showdowns boil over. After a nine-year break, the show returned in 2023, bringing all new kinds of drama and some seriously dangerous high heat. Fans of brutal confrontations and kitchens on the edge of disaster are in for a treat.

‘

WATCH ON THE CW

‘MasterChef’

Your changes have been saved MasterChef Home cooks from across the country compete in this reality cooking show, showcasing their culinary skills in a series of challenging tasks. Guided by professional chefs, contestants aim to impress with their creativity and technique to win the title of MasterChef. Release Date July 27, 2010 Cast Gordon Ramsay , Joe Bastianich , Aarón Sánchez , Charlie Ryan , Christina Tosi Main Genre Reality Seasons 14

It’s television’s biggest culinary showdown. First premiering in 2010, MasterChef has taken the world by storm with a whopping fourteen seasons - not including the franchise’s other versions of the show and its international spin-offs. As these chefs reach the mid-point of the 2020s, home cooks of all generations - Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, and Baby Boomers - battle it out for the coveted title, proving that age is just a number in the kitchen. From Michelin-star challenges to restaurant takeovers, and its signature Tag Team event, each season brings new flavors, unexpected challenges, and surprising revelations. Not only does the winner take home a $250,000 cash prize - they’ll also receive the prestigious title of America’s MasterChef.

WATCH ON HULU

‘Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted’

Your changes have been saved Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Release Date July 21, 2019 Cast Gordon Ramsay Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 4

Ramsay skips the Michelin-starred kitchens for something a lot more rugged in Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted. Taking his culinary expertise off the beaten path, the acclaimed chef travels the globe to explore unique food cultures and experience daring culinary adventures. Whether he’s braving the harsh landscapes of Iceland or indulging in local delicacies in Puerto Rico, Ramsay is always on the hunt for new flavors. It’s a travel show where audiences get to see the high and mighty Ramsay at the mercy of nature. Like the true adventurer he is, both in and outside the kitchen, Ramsay’s not one to say no to taking risks.

WATCH ON DISNEY+