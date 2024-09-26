Ready for another year of total chaos in the kitchen? Gordon Ramsay is back as host and head chef for the latest season of Hell’s Kitchen, which will see a new group of contestants competing for two incredible rewards. Not only is there a $250,000 cash prize on the line for the lucky winner, but also the opportunity to become head chef at one of Ramsay’s revered restaurants. If that weren’t exciting enough, the show is shaking things up quite a bit this time around!

Right off the bat, Season 23 is distinguishing itself from previous runs, with the subtitle “Head Chefs Only.” This raises the stakes significantly, as all the contestants are already highly experienced, making individual and team rivalries fiercer than ever. Additionally, this season (along with the upcoming Season 24) will embrace a new kitchen setting, moving from sunny California to Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut. This competition is going to heat up fast, so keep reading to discover when you can watch Hell’s Kitchen Season 23!

Is ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 23 Premiering on TV?

Image via FOX

Season 23 of Hell’s Kitchen is set to premiere on Thursday, September 26, at 8-9 pm ET/PT on Fox. Following this, new episodes will air each week in the same time slot. The total episode count for Season 23 has not been confirmed yet. However, it’s fair to assume that it will consist of sixteen episodes, continuing the pattern first established by Season 14 in 2015.

Is 'Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 23 Streaming Online?

Image via Fox

Fortunately, there’s no need to stress if you can’t watch Hell’s Kitchen live each week. New episodes from Season 23 will be available to stream on Hulu from the day after they air. Better yet, if you’re a Hell’s Kitchen super fan, you can stream the entire series (all 346 episodes!) on Hulu too. If you’re not already subscribed to Hulu, you can read about the different plans they offer here.

Can You Stream 'Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 23 Without Hulu?

Image via 20th Century Fox

Sort of. Through services like YouTube TV and Hulu Live, you can tune into live channels (such as Fox) and watch Hell’s Kitchen online while it’s airing. Otherwise, Hulu remains the only streaming service where you can watch Season 23 episodes from the next day.

Watch the ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 23 Trailer

Thanks to the “Head Chefs Only” twist, Hell’s Kitchen Season 23 is already setting the scene for many intense, culinary battles to come, but plenty of drama too. In the trailer, Gordon Ramsay himself says, “Sometimes we have too many cooks. And too many egos. It becomes an absolute nightmare.” Between difficult team challenges and hectic dinner services, the eighteen new contestants will be pushed to their limits to prove they are worthy of becoming Ramsay’s next head chef.

Hell’s Kitchen Season 23 will also welcome two new sous-chefs. James Avery (who previously held the position during Seasons 11-14) and Season 17 winner Michelle Tribble will be taking on the reigns from Jason Santos and Christina Wilson, respectively. One familiar face is set to return though, with Marino Monferrato staying on as the restaurant’s maître d'.

The eighteen chefs competing are Amanda Currie, Amber Evans, Ann Marie Stuber, Anthony Joevo, Brandon Kerr, Brittany Ellsworth, Corbin Emilio, Egypt Davis, Hannah Flora, Joe Tartamalla, Kyle Timpson, Lulu Dangerfield, Magali Ort, Meghan Ellis, Michael Lovano, Shant Halajian, Uri Elbaum, and Whit Thomas.

Where to Stream Other Shows like ‘Hell’s Kitchen’

Kitchen Nightmares (2007 - present)

Image by Annamaria Ward, FOX

Kitchen Nightmares began in the UK, but following Ramsay’s success with Hell’s Kitchen, a US version quickly went into production. Both versions of the show see Ramsay visit struggling restaurants with the intention of helping the owners revive their business. This is far easier said than done though. With only a few days to fix these restaurants, Ramsay faces all manner of obstacles, such as disgusting kitchens, arrogant chefs and rude staff, as well as poorly designed menus. Furious owners arguing with Ramsay over his proposed changes further add to the drama, leading to major scuffles and even walkouts where he is forced to abandon some projects altogether.

MasterChef (2010 – present)

Image via FOX

Much like Kitchen Nightmares, MasterChef began as a UK series that exploded in popularity, leading to many countries adopting the format. The US version is hosted by Ramsay, who also acts as one of three judges that oversee the competition. Depending on the season, it features between 14 and 24 home chefs, competing for the prestigious title of ‘MasterChef’ by winning different culinary challenges and cook-offs. The winner of each season is awarded with a trophy and a $250,000 cash prize.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (2019 – present)

Image via National Geographic

Being a travel show, Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted is a bit of an outlier on this list. However, it is no less interesting to watch as Ramsay replaces the restaurant scene with the great outdoors, traveling around the world to explore new cultures and cuisines. Over four seasons (so far), the series has showcased a diverse range of unique flavors from countries across all six inhabited continents, making each episode stand out in its own right. No matter the location, Ramsay is always excited to discover all he can about food, and in doing so, inspires audiences to feel the same.

