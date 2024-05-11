The shonen genre, which stands out for its focus on action, adventure, and coming-of-age themes, has long been a beloved staple in the realm of anime and manga. From the standard shonen tropes with a contemporary twist in My Hero Academia to Jujutsu Kaisen, which currently sits atop the throne in the shonen anime scene, representing one of the darkest and most compelling entries the genre has seen in years, the genre thrives on intense battles, powerful friendships, losing those friendships on the journeys of self-discovery.

Like the iconic Big Three of anime, the Dark Trio of anime encompasses three series that debuted around the same period, delving into mature and gritty themes uncommon in typical shonen stories. - the aforementioned Jujutsu Kaisen, the gruesome Chainsaw Man, and lastly, Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku. Although the Dark Trio has yet to attain the same level of mainstream recognition as the Big Three, they have each carved out a distinct presence within the anime and manga community. By blending elements of action and untamed horror, the series delivers a gripping narrative that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats while delving into themes of survival, redemption, divine justice, and the complexities of human nature. Unlike many shonen anime, the Dark Trio's gritty tone has captivated more fans than it has deterred, maintaining suspense with the unpredictable nature of character survival across the series.

Among the three manga titles grouped as the shonen dark trio, Hell's Paradise was the earliest entry. Originating as a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yuji Kaku, Hell's Paradise was serialized weekly for free on Shueisha's Shōnen Jump+ application and website from January 2018 to January 2021, with its chapters collected in 13 tankōbon volumes. Set in the Edo period of Japan, the story follows Gabimaru, an infamous ninja sentenced to death, and his executioner friend Yamada Asaemon Sagiri, who are given a chance at redemption by embarking on a dangerous mission to a mysterious island in search of an elixir of immortality. Despite the critical acclaim and popularity, fans had to endure until the final moments of the first season to confirm the continuation of Gabimaru and Sagiri's adventures on the cursed island of Shinsenkyo.

Hell's Paradise Cast Chiaki Kobayashi , Yumiri Hanamori , Alejandro Saab , Rie Takahashi Main Genre Anime Seasons 1 Release Date April 1, 2023

When Does Hell’s Paradise Season 2 Come Out?

As of now, Hell's Paradise Season 2 does not have a release date. The announcement for Season 1 came in January 2021, followed by its premiere 15 months later in April 2023. If Season 2 were to adhere to a similar production timeline, a logical release window in Q2 2025 could be expected. Still, many fans guess the earliest possible start for a second season could be in the early summer of 2024. Despite the hopeful fan speculations, it's essential to consider Studio MAPPA's busy schedule, as they are concurrently working on projects such as Bucchigiri?!, Boukyaku Battery, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, and several others. This workload might potentially impact the timing of Hell's Paradise Season 2. While Studio MAPPA is accustomed to managing such demanding schedules, there remains a possibility that the release of Hell's Paradise Season 2 could face delays due to their commitments. Nonetheless, fans remain hopeful for a timely return to immerse themselves in the dark world of Hell’s Paradise.

Where Can You Watch Hell’s Paradise Season 2?

Hell's Paradise has made its digital home on popular streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll and Netflix. Crunchyroll is a popular platform for anime lovers, offering a diverse and extensive library.

Crunchyroll features a free account option with advertisements and limited content access. This free tier is an entry point for newcomers to explore the platform. However, for a more immersive and uninterrupted viewing experience, Crunchyroll presents three subscription tiers: Fan, priced at $7.99 per month; Mega Fan, available for $9.99 per month; and Ultimate Fan, the premium offering at $14.99 per month. Each subscription tier ensures high-definition streaming at 1080p, with additional perks such as multi-device streaming, exclusive merchandise discounts, and priority access to events included in the Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan plans.

On the other hand, Netflix provides Hell's Paradise access to a wider audience, making it much more accessible for viewers. However, there remains a bit of uncertainty regarding the release format for the second season. Some speculate that Netflix might opt to release the entire second season at once, following their binge-friendly model for many series. On the other hand, there's also an assumption that the second season might follow the traditional episodic release format, mirroring how the anime is released on Crunchyroll.

As of April 2024, Netflix offers three subscription plans: Standard with Ads at $6.99/month, which includes ad-supported content and allows streaming on 2 devices in Full HD; Standard at $15.49/month, providing ad-free viewing, Full HD streaming on 2 devices, and the option to add an extra member for $7.99/month; and Premium at $22.99/month, featuring ad-free viewing, Ultra HD streaming on 4 devices, downloads on 6 devices, spatial audio, and the option to add up to 2 extra members for $7.99/month per user. These plans cater to different preferences, offering a range of features for personalized streaming experiences.

Watch the Hell’s Paradise Season 2 Teaser

A teaser trailer for Hell's Paradise Season 2 was unveiled, although its revelations remain quite cryptic. The short 30-second tease was included as part of the official Season 2 announcement, affirming the series' continuation with more episodes in production.

Despite the excitement surrounding the trailer, it offers no substantial new footage or details about the upcoming season. Instead, it primarily features a voiceover from the diverse cast of characters accompanied by scenes from Season 1. While fans are eager for more insights into Season 2, they will likely have to wait a bit longer, as a detailed trailer with fresh content is anticipated in the coming months as the series' release draws nearer.

Who Stars in Hell’s Paradise Season 2?

Based on the developments at the end of season one, we can speculate on which characters may return in season two. Chiaki Kobayashi returns to lend his voice to the strongest ninja Gabimaru, joined by Yumiri Hanamori to voice Sagiri - the master swordswoman from the famed Yamada Asaemon family of executioners. Other voice actors include:

Yuzuriha -Voiced by Rie Takahashi

Gantetsusai - Voiced by Tetsu Inada

Nurugai - Voiced by Makoto Koichi

Tōma - Voiced by Kensho Ono

Fuchi Yamada Asaemon – Voiced by Aoi Ichikawa

Shion -Voiced by Chikahiro Kobayashi

Yui - Voiced by Mamiko Noto

Tensen - Voiced by: Junichi Suwabe (Yang Form), and by Yūko Kaida (Yin Form)

Mei - Voiced by Konomi Kohara

What is Hell’s Paradise Season 2 About?

Hell’s Paradise centers on Gabimaru, the invincible assassin tasked with a perilous mission: to locate an elixir bestowing immortality upon the shogunate. This quest, full of danger and marked by past tragedies, has claimed numerous lives in failed attempts. Yet, Gabimaru's determination stems from a deeply personal motivation—he seeks the elixir to reunite with his beloved wife.

The first season of the anime adapted content up to Chapter 59 of the manga, which covered the Island and Lord Tensen Arc. Now, the upcoming season is set to delve into the extensive Hōrai arc, the series' longest storyline yet. This arc promises a wealth of narrative depth and visually stunning sequences, drawing from iconic moments in the manga. The Hōrai arc, while straightforward in its premise, unfolds in distinct phases that intricately piece together the larger narrative.

Centered on Gabimaru's group infiltrating the inner layer of the island, known as Hōrai, to secure the Elixir of Life and escape, this arc introduces formidable challenges. Tensen, aware of their objectives, manipulates the Tensen as pawns while orchestrating her plans to journey to Japan and exploit its population for elixir creation. However, this season's narrative twist comes with a second party's arrival on the island.

Balancing threats from Tensen and confronting a formidable group of executioners who seek their end intensifies the challenges faced by the main characters in the coming season. The Hörai Arc unfolds with epic battles, unexpected betrayals, and revelations that push the characters to their limits as they strive toward their ultimate goal. Within this turbulent journey, Gabimaru's character development takes center stage, showcasing his evolution as he confronts his past and wrestles with his dreams for the future.

Crunchyroll describes the story of Hell's Paradise:

Gabimaru reigns as the strongest and most ruthless assassin in his village. But now finds himself on death row—with only one way out: retrieve the Elixir of Life from a sinister island. Longing for freedom, he accepts the challenge. But with fellow convicts vying for the same prize and demonic beasts lurking, how will Gabimaru survive this harrowing quest?

Who Is Making Hell’s Paradise Season 2?

Hell's Paradise Season 2 is being crafted by a talented team of creators and industry professionals. Directed by Kaori Makita, the series is produced under the guidance of Nozomi Ishii and written by Akira Kindaichi. The music is composed by Yoshiaki Dewa. Bringing the world of Hell's Paradise to life is the renowned animation studio MAPPA, known for its high-quality productions. Viz Media handles the English release of Hell's Paradise in North America, which has acquired the licensing rights for the series.

The series is based on the original work by Yuji Kaku and is published by Shueisha.