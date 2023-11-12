The Big Picture Helluva Boss receives new merchandise as part of the VivziePop Black Friday sale on Shark Robot's website, including holiday-themed designs and new artwork featuring the main cast.

Helluva Boss has received new merchandise as Shark Robot announces its VivziePop Black Friday sale. Vivienne “VivziePop” Medrano is the creator of Helluva Boss and Hazbin Hotel. Along with bringing back fan-favorite items from throughout the year, over 35 new designs have arrived for limited runs. This sale runs from November 11 to 24 on Shark Robot’s website. While Hazbin Hotel has been picked up to air on Prime Video in January, Helluva Boss is an indie animated show. The sales of this merchandise help fund future episodes.

Many of the new Helluva Boss items are holiday-themed with designs available on multiple pieces, like T-shirts, long sleeve shirts, and hoodies. By far the best new design is the Christmas sweater with the Helluva Boss logo. The Sinful Holiday design features Fizzaroli (Alex Brightman), Asmodeus (James Monroe Iglehart), and Beelzebub (Kesha) decorating the series’ latest baddie, Mammon (Michael Cusack), who arrived in the Season 2 mid-season special. The series' main romantic couple, Blitzo (Brandon Rogers) and Stolas (Bryce Pinkham), each has new designs with their names written reminiscent of a death metal band. Their daughters Octavia (Barrett Wilbert Weed) and Loona (Erica Lindbeck) enjoy a winter’s walk on the latest playmat. The new Moon Series style also has the main cast drawn in gorgeous new artwork, with married couple Moxxie (Richard Hotvitz) and Mille (Vivian Nixon) sharing their shirt.

The latest apparel aren’t the only items to come to the VivziePop Black Friday sale. New sketchbooks have arrived with each of the main cast receiving their own book. Multiple snapback hat designs promote important locations or characters in the show like Loo Loo Land, Ozzie’s, and Mammon. Along with these cute caps are a grinning series of beanies for those days when Hell freezes over. Several new mugs and shot glasses join the lineup with the I.M.P. crew cutely decorating for the holiday in one design and the other scribbled in Blitzo’s unique drawing style. There are also mystery bundles for a limited time only, including 7 random enamel pins or 2 random jumbo pins. By far the best deal is the Mystery Mini Backpack bundle, which includes 1 Mini Backpack, 1 scarf, 3 keychains, 2 standees, and 3 random pins for a $150 value only for $50.

New 'Hazbin Hotel' Item Available Ahead of Series Premiere

Image vis Amazon Prime

Along with the Helluva Boss designs, Hazbin Hotel also gets a Christmas sweater design too, with the logo, hotel keys, and music notes to decorate the design. With the series coming to Prime, there aren’t many new designs for the show, especially with A24 running their own limited edition merchandise for Season 1. The Shark Robot store still has many last chance items of the characters based on the series' Pilot episode prior to their updated designs. However, one new design features Angel Dust’s (Blake Roman) pet demonic piglet, Fat Nuggets, needing a cup of coffee.

Shark Robot’s VivziePop Black Friday Sale runs from November 11 to 24 with new Helluva Boss and Hazbin Hotel merchandise. These items are available on the Shark Robot website. Check out a sneak peek at the items below.

