Helluva Boss’s mid-season spectacular smashed viewership numbers with five million views in the first twenty-four hours. Released on creator Vivienne Medrano’s YouTube channel, “MAMMON’S MAGNIFICENT MUSICAL MID-SEASON SPECIAL (ft Fizzarolli)” showcased four showstopping numbers led by one of Alex Brightman’s best performances in the series thus far. The indie adult animated musical series wraps up its 2023 run, allowing its sister show Hazbin Hotel to dance onto Prime Video in January 2024.

Helluva Boss Is Free for Viewers

Part of Helluva Boss’ appeal is the accessibility of the series on YouTube. Unlike most shows on streaming services, the show is not behind a paywall which allows anyone to watch. Helluva Boss and Hazbin Hotel’s pilot episodes have garnered 59 million and 91 million views, respectively, building a solid fan base. Time will tell if these numbers will translate to Prime Video when Hazbin Hotel arrives and if fans will purchase the exclusive Season 1 merchandise for the show.

Helluva Boss’ Midseason Special Shakes Up the Series

The mid-season finale introduced the Prince of Greed, Mammon, played by Smiling Friends’ Michael Cusack, who is the employer of Brightman’s Fizzarolli. Fizzarolli has had a heavy focus in the last two episodes, especially his hidden relationship with the Prince of Lust, Asmodeus, played by James Monroe Iglehart. It provides a mirror relationship to the primary couple of the show, Blitzo (Brandon Rogers) and Stolas (Bryce Pinkham). Blitzo and Stolas have been separated since Season 2, episode 4, “Western Energy,” though both have been vital in the developments between Fizzarolli and Asmodeus. Fans will have to wait and see if the happy couple impacts the more turbulent duo.

Hazbin Hotel will air in January 2024 on Prime Video. Check out the first look at Hazbin Hotel’s opening song, “Happy Day in Hell,” in the trailer below.