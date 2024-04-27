The Big Picture Helluva Boss fans rejoice! New shorts are on the way, offering more adventures and stories with your favorite characters.

Fans of Helluva Boss received a huge surprise today: New shorts are on the way! The cast and creator Vivienne Medrano attended LVLUP EXPO in Las Vegas where, during their panel, they revealed the news. Shortly afterward, the first of several shorts was dropped on Medrano’s YouTube page where Helluva Boss premieres. In celebration of the shorts, limited-time merchandise is also available on their Shark Robot store.

Called Helluva Shorts, the first “Hell’s Belles” is all about Millie (Vivian Nicole Williams) and her sister Sallie May (Morgana Ignis), who is visiting from the Wrath Ring, exploring all that Imp City has to offer. In the description of the short, it explains, “NEXT EPISODE COMING VERY SOON DON'T WORRY!! But we are excited to introduce [that] we are doing some new Helluva SHORTS! We want to bring everyone more Helluva content between episodes and there's just too many fun adventures to have with these characters- so enjoy the first of many Helluva shorts.”

Medrano explained during the Helluva Boss panel at LVLUP EXPO, “We have so many characters that we have to really figure out ways to include them in bigger episodes. And obviously, the show has become more of a narrative, and it has things that need to be accomplished, and it takes so long to create. So, the shorts felt like the most natural way to explore many more stories, many more characters in a way that is much more manageable to get done in a shorter amount of time. It can also kind of feed these big long hiatuses that we have to have. Animation takes a long time.” It’s unknown at this time how many shorts are in the works.

The Hellaverse Has Been a Huge Success

The adult animated musical Helluva Boss has been a smash hit for indie animation as it built upon the world of its sister show, Hazbin Hotel. The two have taken the internet by storm, with Hazbin breaking multiple streaming records for Prime Video and its soundtrack has over half a billion streams, remaining #1 on the Soundtrack chart for over 11 weeks.

Just because it’s an indie show and hasn’t been picked up by a streamer like Hazbin, Helluva Boss shouldn’t be counted out. Episodes regularly garner millions of views within 24 hours. The indie animated series The Amazing Digital Circus challenged Hazbin and Helluva Boss’ pilots and surpassing them both with currently 308 million views. However, there’s no bad blood between the series as Circus’ creator Gooseworx is the composer for Hazbin alongside Evan Alderete.

Helluva Boss has released the first of many upcoming shorts. You can watch it on Vivienne Medrano’s YouTube channel for free with the rest of the series. Hazbin Hotel is streaming now on Prime Video.

