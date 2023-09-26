The Big Picture Season 2 of Helluva Boss announces an upcoming Halloween episode featuring Mammon, the Prince of the Greed Ring.

Mammon's introduction episode will be a musical special, similar to Season 1's "Queen Bee" with Kesha.

The episode is expected to explore the secret romance between Fizzarolli and Asmodeus, as well as the tense relationship between Blitzo and Stolas.

Season 2 of the indie adult animation powerhouse Helluva Boss slides into spooky season. The next episode was announced on the show's official Twitter channel, hinting at a Halloween release and the first look at the Prince of the Greed Ring, Mammon. Creator Viviene “VivziePop” Medrano has previously shared the title of the next episode, which is gloriously in all caps, “MAMMON’S MAGNIFICENT MUSICAL MID-SEASON SPECIAL (ft Fizzarolli),” so it looks to be the prince’s full introduction into the series. Throughout the summer, Helluva Boss released a new episode on YouTube with Episode 6, “Oops,” being the Season 2 mid-season finale episode. Mammon’s introduction episode looks to be a follow-up musical spectacular in the same vein as the long-awaited Season 1, Episode 8, “Queen Bee,” which guest-starred Kesha as Beelzebub, the Princess of Gluttony.

The Mammon-centric episode also notes Fizzarolli (Alex Brightman) in the title, who is coming off the heels of his emotional reunion with the main character Blitzo (Brandon Rogers) in the wake of “Oops.” It was revealed that Fizzarolli shared a secret romance with the Prince of the Lust Ring, Asmodeus, portrayed by James Monroe Iglehart, who won a Tony Award for the role of the Genie in the original Broadway run of Aladdin. It was a healthy mirror compared to the more tumultuous relationship between Blitzo and the Goetian Prince Stolas (Bryce Pinkham), which is also a secret affair between a royal and a commoner. With Mammon as a fellow demon prince and Fizzarolli’s employer, it could be quite the eventful mid-season finale.

What Is 'Helluva Boss' About?

Helluva Boss follows Blitzo, owner of Immediate Murder Professionals or I.M.P. Along with his employees, which include married couple Moxxie (Richard Horvitz) and Millie (Vivian Nixon) and Blitzo’s adopted daughter, a teenage hellhound named Loona (Erica Lindbeck), the group runs an assassins-for-hire business where demons in hell pay them to get revenge on humans who wronged them on Earth. I.M.P. is aided by Stolas, a prince in the Goetia hierarchy, who begins a romantic albeit skewed power dynamic relationship with Blitzo. The romance causes Stolas to question his own arranged marriage, leading to a series of consequences. Helluva Boss has been lauded as a success for indie animation.

Hazbin Hotel on the Horizon

Created by Vivienne "VivziePop" Medrano, Helluva Boss is the adult animated musical spin-off of another series, Hazbin Hotel. Both shows have garnered millions of views per episode on YouTube and are praised for their prominent LGBTQ+ themes. Helluva Boss recently won the Animation category at the 13th Streamy Awards — it has also been renewed for a third season. The flagship show, Hazbin Hotel, was picked up for production by entertainment company A24 to produce the first season. However, no confirmation of what streaming service or when the series will premiere has been confirmed. While the two shows are set in the same universe, it’s unclear how much the series will overlap each other.

The next episode of Helluva Boss will air on YouTube later this year with the full introduction to Mammon, Prince of the Greed Ring.