Another tease for Helluva Boss’ mid-season special has arrived, delivering a sweet moment between two vital Season 2 characters: Fizzarolli and Asmodeus. The previously revealed episode title from creator Viviene Medrano is (in excellent all caps) “MAMMON’S MAGNIFICENT MUSICAL MID-SEASON SPECIAL (ft Fizzarolli),” showcasing Mammon as the next Prince of Hell to arrive in the adult indie animated series. The official Twitter page hinted at a Halloween release for the special.

The teaser gif on Helluva Boss’ official Twitter page shows a bathroom with luscious bubbles foaming in the background. Asmodeus (James Monroe Iglehart) takes Fizzarolli’s (Alex Brightman) hand, fingers lacing together. It's a sweet gesture after the events of Season 2, Episode 6, “Oops,” where Asmodeus, a Prince of Hell, stopped hiding his relationship with Fizzarolli, a commoner imp. It mirrors Helluva Boss’ main romantic but troubled couple: Blitzo (Brandon Rogers), also an imp, and Stolas (Bryce Pinkham), a Goetian Prince.

Mammon Is a Character To Watch for in the Mid-Season Special

Helluva Boss’ Season 2 mid-season special sets the stage for Mammon’s first full appearance in the series. Teased as early as Season 1, Episode 2, “Loo Loo Land,” Mammon is Fizzarolli’s employer. It’s unclear the nature of their working relationship. This special has also been promoted as a musical spectacular, not a surprise for the adult animated musical series. This isn’t their first spectacle as Season 1 ended with Episode 8, “Queen Bee,” guest starring Kesha as Beelzebub, the Princess of Gluttony.

Image Credit: SpindleHorse Toons

Helluva Boss Shares the Same Universe as Upcoming Hazbin Hotel

Medrano announced at New York Comic Con Brightman as part of Prime Video’s Hazbin Hotel cast in the role of Sir Pentious. Hazbin Hotel occurs in the same universe as Helluva Boss despite airing on different platforms. Hazbin Hotel stars Erika Henningsen as Charlie Morningstar, Princess of Hell, who wishes to reform demons in her hotel. Stephanie Beatriz is Charlie’s girlfriend, Vaggie, who begrudgingly welcomes their first patron and drug addict, Angel Dust (Blake Roman). Helping the hotel are the mysterious Alastor (Amir Talai) and his associates Husk (Keith David) and Niffty (Kimiko Glenn). Villains Vox (Christian Borle) and Valentino (Joel Perez) round out the cast.

Helluva Boss premieres for free on Medranno’s YouTube channel. The Season 2 mid-season finale is poised to premiere around Halloween. Check out Hazbin Hotel's Season 1 trailer below.