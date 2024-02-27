The Big Picture Helluva Boss Season 2 is highly anticipated, with an emotional episode titled "The Full Moon" on the horizon.

The series focuses on the rocky relationship between Blitzo and Stolas, exploring power dynamics and self-destructive tendencies.

The Hellaverse, including Helluva Boss and Hazbin Hotel , has been a massive success with millions of views and Billboard chart-topping songs.

Hot off the heels of its sister show, Hazbin Hotel, the deviously delightful indie adult animated musical Helluva Boss is coming for the back half of season two. The show’s official Twitter account teased the first look of the next episode, “The Full Moon.” Creator Vivienne Medrano added on her Twitter account that the next episode is still a ways off, but soon fans will get exact release date news. As the series is still indie animation, it’s been normal for episodes to take months to release. However, unlike its sister show, it’s free on YouTube, so new fans get plenty of time to join in the fun of the Hellaverse.

The next episode, “The Full Moon,” is primed to be emotional. The series’ main couple, Blitzo (Brandon Rogers) and Goetic Prince of Hell Stolas (Bryce Pinkham), have been rocky all throughout Season 2. The imbalance of power between the royal status of Stolas against Blitzo being a commoner has never fully been addressed, though it’s definitely been a fuel for Blitzo’s self-destructive tendencies. The couple has seen a healthier version of their life work with the Prince of Lust, Asmodeus, and Blitzo’s friend-turned-enemy-turned-friend, Fizzarolli, finding love and being publicly outed. Asmodeus and Fizzarolli are voiced by Hazbin Hotel’s James Monroe Iglehart and Alex Brightman respectively.

Being a musical, Helluva Boss and Hazbin Hotel have always relied on music videos to help tell their stories, and Stolas’ “Just Look My Way” was a video not to be missed. Coming off the Season 2 mid-season finale, the music video set the stakes as Stolas debates breaking up with Blitzo and letting him go.

The Hellaverse Has Been Hella-Successful

Years in the making, Hazbin Hotel was an instant smash hit for Prime Video. Helluva Boss’ sister show debut broke streaming records worldwide for the platform. It’s songs from writers Sam Haft and Andrew Underberg hit 10 different Billboard charts thus far in the first season’s tenure. Despite being on a streaming platform, it was the most in-demand local TV show in the United States. Helluva Boss has also found equal success with the Pilot episode having 62 million views on YouTube. The Season 2 mid-Season finale (which is in wonderful all caps) “MAMMON'S MAGNIFICENT MUSICAL MID-SEASON SPECIAL (ft Fizzarolli)” garnered 5 million views in less than 24 hours. Together, the Hellaverse has been a powerhouse duo which has been quite the success for Prime Video.

The next episodes of HelluvaBoss are on the way with more information about Season 2’s release dates coming soon. Check out Medrano's post below. In the meantime Hazbin Hotel is streaming now on Prime Video

Hazbin Hotel In an attempt to find a non-violent alternative for reducing Hell's overpopulation, the daughter of Lucifer opens a rehabilitation hotel that offers a group of misfit demons a chance at redemption. Release Date October 28, 2019 Creator Vivienne Medrano Cast Erika Henningsen , Christian Borle , Alex Brightman , Amir Talai Main Genre Animation Seasons 2

