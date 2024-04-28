The Big Picture Get ready for the next half of Helluva Boss Season 2, where enemies unite against Blitzo and his crew.

The new trailer teases the drama between Blitzo and Stolas as their tumultuous relationship takes center stage.

Exciting guest stars like Harvey Guillén and John Waters make Season 2 even more enticing, with the next episode coming soon in May.

LVLUP EXPO has been a delight for fans of Helluva Boss. After revealing in their first panel on Friday that new online shorts were on the way and dropping the first short, "Hell's Belles," on creator Vivienne Medrano’s YouTube channel, the indie adult animated musical dropped a trailer for the final five episodes of Season 2. The trailer also revealed the months the episodes will be released and some excellent surprise guest stars.

The Helluva Boss trailer has two big themes, both of which have been building in the first half of the season. Enemies of I.M.P. are coming together, ready to bring down Blitzo (Brandon Rogers), Moxxie (Richard Horvitz), Millie (Vivian Nicole Williams), and Loona (Erica Lindbeck). The scorned cherubs that I.M.P. got kicked out of Heaven in Season 1 are teaming up with the human government agency D.H.O.R.K.S. to strike back at our heroes. They’re not the only ones with enemies. Stolas’ (Bryce Pinkham) family and the other Ars Goetia are gathering against him.

However, Blitzo and Stolas’ relationship is the heart of the trailer after it's been tumultuous all season. The next episode, “The Full Moon,” has been set up thanks to the music video “Just Look My Way,” released in December. As Helluva Boss is a musical, the music videos are just as important to the plot as the main episodes. “Just Look My Way” hinted at the possibility of Stolas breaking off their transactional courtship. Miscommunication is the key, despite the two men loving each other. However, Stolas is a prince with an unbalanced power dynamic over his lover. Blitzo struggles with self-destructive tendencies and low self-worth. Their relationship is quite different from the healthier romantic pairing of Fizzarolli (Alex Brightman) and Asmodeus (James Monroe Iglehart), which is a big focus of Season 2 as Blitzo fixes his broken friendship with Fizz.

'Helluva Boss' Season 2 Guest Stars and Episode Release Months Revealed

Close

The trailer also revealed a few extra surprises too. What We Do In the Shadows’ Harvey Guillén, Chucky’s John Waters, and In the Heights Patrick Page all have jumped on as guest stars for Season 2. While the exact dates weren’t released, it was revealed in which months the next set of episodes would arrive. Episode 8 “The Full Moon” is out in May, Episode 9 “Apology Tour” is out in June, Episode 10 “Ghostf*ckers” in October, Episode 11 “Mastermind” in November, and the Season 2 finale “Sinsmas” is fittingly out in December.

Helluva Boss is back in May with the next episode, “The Full Moon,” which can be watched for free on Vivienne Medrano’s YouTube channel. Its sister show, Hazbin Hotel, is available to stream on Prime Video.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Helluva Boss Release Date November 25, 2019 Creator Vivienne Medrano Cast Brandon Rogers , Richard Steven Horvitz , Vivian Nixon , Erica Lindbeck Seasons 2

Watch on YouTube