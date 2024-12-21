Merry Sinsmas! On the eve of the Season 2 finale, Helluva Boss creator Vivienne Medrano released a lot of gifts for fans of the hit indie series. She revealed that Season 3 will consist of 15 episodes. The only bit of coal in our stockings is fans may have to wait longer for the new season to arrive.

On the eve of the latest episode titled “Sinsmas,” Medrano shared on Bluesky her excitement while revealing the reason behind the longer wait:

"As you guys know this was a massive season that took a very long time to produce/release. I want to say this now to let people enjoy this finale as the last big thing of the year, but yes, it will be quite a wait before season three. "We decided it’s really best for the show to have closer releases of episodes so we want to commit to a more traditional release, we are already hard at work on season three though and making great time! But it’s another massive season (15) and we just want to do right by it, the story, and you all!"

'Helluva Boss' Will Still Have Ongoing Shorts

Just because fans must wait longer for the next season, Helluva Boss isn’t leaving its little sinners out to dry. The ongoing shorts announced earlier this year will still continue to fill in the time. Medrano shared, “HOWEVER!! I’m happy to say that shorts will be still be releasing during the wait! So you aren’t looking at no new Helluva content! Lots still to come!”

Helluva Boss is a smash hit among indie animation. It’s the sister show to the wildly popular Hazbin Hotel, which broke multiple records for Amazon streaming and recently announced two nominations for the Annie Awards. Songwriters Sam Haft and Andrew Underberg have been nominated for Best Music - TV/Media and Jeremy Jordan has been nominated for Best Voice Acting – TV/Media. Its an exciting development as the Annie Awards are considered the most prestigious in the realms of animation, as only people who work in the industry can vote.

Helluva Boss’ Season 2 finale, “Sinsmas,” is available today on Vivienne Medrano’s YouTube channel.

