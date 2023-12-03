The Big Picture "Just Look My Way" is a new emotional music video in Helluva Boss that sets up the plot for upcoming episodes in 2024.

These music videos are important for character backstories and lore in both Helluva Boss and Hazbin Hotel.

The video focuses on Stolas and his troubled relationship with Blitzo, setting up a choice for Blitzo in future episodes.

Helluva Boss treated fans to a brand-new emotional music video featuring the Goetic Prince of Hell, Stolas, called “Just Look My Way.” This gorgeous spectacle of a music video is essential in the broader narrative of the story, looking to set up the plot for upcoming episodes in 2024, specifically the troubled relationship between Stolas and his lover Blitzo.

These music videos are integral to Helluva Boss and its sister show Hazbin Hotel. As both are adult animated musicals, these entries are not only treats for fans, but they also help add to character backstories, lore, and more. For example, the Hazbin Hotel music video “ADDICT” is the backstory of Angel Dust, voiced by Michael Kovach at the time. Angel was in a horrific relationship with Valentino, whom Joel Perez will voice in the upcoming Prime series. “ADDICT” is his escape with help from his best friend Cherri Bomb (Kelly Boyer) to get him to the safety of the Hazbin Hotel. “Just Look My Way” very much serves a similar purpose for Stolas.

How Does “Just Look My Way” Set Up the Next Helluva Boss Episodes?

Sang by Bryce Pinkham, the video opens with Stolas receiving an Asmodean Crystal. This is a substantial plot development that sets up the episodes coming in 2024. Stolas has been in a relationship with the protagonist Blitzo (Brandon Rogers) since the pilot episode. At first, their exploits were formed from mutual benefits, with Stolas seeking an outlet from his failed marriage and Blizto needing Stolas’ Grimoire to travel to the human world to run his business. The skewed power dynamic in their relationship was a point of contention, with Stolas being a prince and Blitzo being a commoner.

Since the beginning of Season 2, the narrative is built around Stolas finding an Asmodean Crystal, allowing Blitzo to run his business without needing Stolas. “Just Look My Way” is essentially Stolas’ wish to put the choice in Blitzo’s hands whether or not to continue their relationship. The next two episodes coming in 2024 are titled “The Full Moon” and “Apology Tour.” As Stolas needs his Grimoire to perform his duties on the full moon, he will have to face Blitzo in the episode for the first time since they last spoke four episodes ago in “Western Energy.”

A Fan Creation Brought to Canon

“Just look My Way” was first announced by Helluva Boss and Hazbin Hotel creator Vivienne Medrano during a panel at Anime Pasadena. She shared that the song was a fan creation by songwriter PARANOiD DJ, and they worked with the fan to make it canon. It is a success of a collaboration, and one of the team's best creations so far in the series.

The latest Helluva Boss music video, “Just Look My Way,” sets up the next set of episodes in 2024. You can watch the music video below and all of Helluva Boss for free on Medrano’s YouTube channel. Its sister show, Hazbin Hotel, premieres on Prime on January 19th.

Helluva Boss Release Date November 25, 2019 Cast Brandon Rogers, Richard Steven Horvitz, Vivian Nixon, Erica Lindbeck Main Genre Animation Genres Animation, Action, Comedy Rating TV-MA Seasons 2 Creator Vivienne Medrano

