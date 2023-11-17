The Big Picture Fans of Helluva Boss can expect an upcoming music video featuring Stolas, the Goetic Prince of Hell, in December. The video is visually stunning and showcases Stolas' cosmic powers and galaxy-themed songs.

While there won't be any new episodes this year, the Stolas music video serves as a welcomed return to his story. It will likely be similar in style to the popular "ADDICT" music video from Hazbin Hotel, offering deeper insight into Stolas' character.

2024 will be an exciting year for creator Vivienne Medrano, with more Season 2 episodes of Helluva Boss and the premiere of Hazbin Hotel on Prime Video. The two shows are set in the same universe, and while crossover details are unknown, there have been hints of connection between them.

The indie animated smash hit Helluva Boss gave fans an early holiday present with the late-night first look of an upcoming music video arriving in December. On the show’s official Twitter account, they shared a gif of the Goetic Prince of Hell, Stolas (Bryce Pinkham), stepping into an astrologically themed room surrounded by stars and planets. It’s fitting as Stolas’ powers are based on the cosmos, and most of his songs thus far in the adult animated musical series are galaxy-themed.

The music video was first announced at Anime Pasadena during the Helluva Boss panel. Creator Vivienne Medrano confirmed there would not be any new episodes this year, but a Stolas music video would arrive in December. The song was originally a fan-created song, and the crew collaborated on it to bring into the series' canon. Medrano gushed about the music video, stating, "It is beautiful, absolutely gorgeous, and we put our all into the visuals of it. I'm so excited." The Stolas music video will more than likely be in the same vein as "ADDICT," a music video from Helluva Boss' sister show Hazbin Hotel. It tells the backstory of Angel Dust, then played by Michael Kovach before Blake Roman took over the role for the upcoming Prime Video series, and how Angel came to stay at the hotel. "ADDICT" has been played over 157 million times on Medrano's YouTube channel.

A Welcomed Return to Stolas and Blitzo’ Story

Regardless of the December drop being a music video, it's a welcome return to Stolas' story. The last two episodes of Helluva Boss have diverted from much of the main story, focusing on the lead character, Blitzo (Brandon Rogers), repairing his relationship with his ex-friend Fizzaroli (Alex Brightman). The episodes have showcased Fizz’s relationship with the Prince of Lust, Asmodeus (James Monroe Iglehart). It added a healthy parallel of a happy couple in relation to Blitzo and Stolas’ more troubled romance. The latter hasn’t been in the same episode together since Episode 4, “Western Energy” when Stolas was gravely wounded. Since then, the two have had separate storylines, with Blitzo paired off with Fizz while Stolas assisted Asmodeus. Both witness the happy couple, setting up an exciting story the next time Blitzo and Stolas are together again.

2024 Will Be a Helluva Year

Medrano really will have a "helluva" year in 2024. Along with more Season 2 episodes of Helluva Boss, the show’s sister series Hazbin Hotel will debut on Prime Video in January 2024. Both series are set in the same universe. Whether or not there will be significant crossover remains to be seen, but there have been little nods to each other here and there. The cast of Hazbin Hotel was announced at this year’s New York Comic Con. Erika Henningsen stars as Charlie Morningstar, the Princess of Hell and daughter of Lucifer, who wishes to reform demons to get them into Heaven to cut down on Hell’s overcrowding. Stephanie Beatriz portrays her girlfriend, Vaggie, who helps with the endeavor. They’re aided by the mysterious demon overlord Alastor (Amir Talai). The rest of the cast includes Blake Roman, Keith David, Kimiko Glenn, Alex Brightman, Christian Borle, and Joel Perez.

