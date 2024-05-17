The Big Picture Jasmine Roth's design skills shine on Help! I Wrecked My House, transforming wrecked spaces into beautiful, functional homes with care.

Unlike other DIY renovation shows, Jasmine involves homeowners in the process, giving them a sense of inclusion and ownership in the project.

Season 5 of the show's future remains uncertain, and Jasmine's expanding family and busy schedule may cause a delay in production.

The first four seasons of Help! I Wrecked My House established the series as one of the most charming among the many home renovation shows available. But what is the special quality that sets the series apart from others? Rather than entering a space where the homeowners plan to have an expert take care of everything from the start, or buying homes to renovate and flip herself like those featured on The Flipping El Moussas and other HGTV series, on Help! I Wrecked My House, builder and designer Jasmine Roth and her team of experts take control after DIY hopefuls become overwhelmed by a renovation that they thought they could handle themselves.

Jasmine's strength as a renovation expert is undeniable. Her ability to enter a space that has been "wrecked" by well-meaning but unknowledgeable homeowners and come up with a functional design that is also beautiful to the eye is unparalleled. But the patience and generosity that she shows to the homeowners is where the series really sets itself apart. Not every renovation expert has the confidence to allow the homeowners into the space that is being worked on, let alone involve them in choices that may affect the budget, timeline, and the overall design. But by demonstrating this willingness to keep the homeowners involved, Jasmine gifts them a sense of inclusion in the process that can allow them to move past the negative feelings that came up from their failed attempts at fixing the home on their own.

Season 4 went from strength to strength, showing off Jasmine's ability to guide homeowners through the design process so that they truly fall back in love with homes that once tortured them. With such a strong showing, it is somewhat surprising that there has not been an announcement regarding where the series stands. Jasmine has always kept busy on HGTV, and her full schedule may have caused a delay for Season 5. The production timeline may also have been affected by some recent personal news from Jasmine as well.

Help! I Wrecked My House Jasmine Roth rescues homeowners who took on major DIYs and are living without bathrooms, kitchens, or bedrooms because of issues they can't fix. Release Date September 12, 2020 Creator Jasmine Roth Cast Jasmine Roth , Scott Cross , Brian Polan Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 4

Jasmine Roth Is Heavily Involved With HGTV

Jasmine got her start on the network in 2017 with the series Hidden Potential. The network reached out to Jasmine, having seen her work on her own home renovation via her posts on Instagram, and recognizing her star potential. Rather than helping couples after their renovation mishaps have gone too far, Jasmine was more focused on the design side in her first series. In Hidden Potential, Jasmine helped homeowners to find a unique design aesthetic to transform their cookie-cutter suburban houses into custom homes with character. However, the series shares similarities with Help! I Wrecked My House, as Jasmine would stop at nothing to deliver a custom home that was designed with the homeowner's specific needs in mind. Whether it was knocking down walls, overhauling exteriors, or creating custom built-ins, the end result was always a beautiful design that put function first.

The first season of Help! I Wrecked My House aired on HGTV in September 2020, and has continued running each year since. Jasmine has also been no stranger in the other series featured on the network. Recently, Jasmine appeared as one of the competitors on HGTV's Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, which aired in July 2023. Following that, Season 4 of Help! I Wrecked My House aired in November 2023. Jasmine also appeared as a guest judge on the flipper competition series Battle on the Mountain, which aired in January 2024. She also showed up as one of the HGTV stars guiding potential home buyers on House Hunters: All Stars, which began airing in March 2024.

In the past, Jasmine was also the first HGTV star to act as guest-editor for HGTV Magazine. When she heard that the magazine needed a home to feature, she purchased an A-frame cabin in the mountains of California that she had her eye on. She gave herself a 5-week deadline to complete a renovation to make it cover-worthy in time for the October 2022 edition. The project was also made into a special Help! I Wrecked My House "episode" online, so fans could see the renovation and the reveal to the HGTV editors. She has also recently been busy renovating her own home in Utah, dubbed "Camp Roth," which she recently put up for sale. With such a busy schedule, including projects for HGTV and her own personal renovations, the future of Help! I Wrecked My House Season 5 remains up in the air.

Jasmine's Family Is Expanding

Image via HGTV

Jasmine recently announced that her family of three is growing. The HGTV star told People Magazine that she and her husband have been trying for her second pregnancy for over a year, and that being pregnant at almost 40-years-old is "no joke." The couple is thrilled to be expanding their family, and their 4-year-old daughter Hazel "can't wait to be a big sister." When Jasmine was pregnant the first time around, she acknowledged that preparing for motherhood had taught her that she had to release "control," as the awareness grew that the new little one would "change everything in the best way." Jasmine recently took to her Instagram to thank her fans for their support after her pregnancy announcement and to show off her growing baby bump. She also took the opportunity to plug her new virtual design consultation service, which seems to be a smart business pivot during a time when she will have to be less physically present on job sites.

What Does This Mean for 'Help! I Wrecked My House' Season 5?

The renewal announcement for Season 4 of Help! I Wrecked My House came in February 2023. Typically, TV series that follow a standard renewal timeline shoot in the same window from year to year. Given Jasmine's presence all over HGTV, plus the personal news of her pregnancy, it seems that if viewers are hoping for a renewal announcement any time soon, they may be waiting longer than expected.

The good news is that home renovations aren't going to stop, and viewer interest in watching home makeovers never seems to wain. This gives the production of Help! I Wrecked My House some flexibility when it comes to setting a return date. And homeowners in Southern California don't seem to lack confidence when it comes to undertaking big home renovation projects on their own, before running into unforeseen complications. As Jasmine puts a pause on her own projects to be with her family, homeowners are putting holes in their drywall to find what mysterious miseries their homes hold in their DIY future. Viewers should rest assured that when she does put her hard hat back on, the production of Help! I Wrecked My House is certain to find homeowners in need of Jasmine's help.

Help! I Wrecked My House is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

