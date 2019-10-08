Marvel’s ‘Helstrom’: Cast For the New Hulu Series Is Announced & It’s Devilishly Good

0

Hulu has announced the official cast line-up for the upcoming series Helstrom — and some fun, familiar faces are involved. Helstrom is the only live-action series adapted from a Marvel comic going forward at the streamer. It was announced in September the other Marvel series, an adaptation of Ghost Rider starring Gabriel Luna (who originated the role in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D), would not move forward into production. Helstrom follows siblings Daimon and Ana Helstrom, “the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer. The siblings have a complicated dynamic as they track down the terrorizing worst of humanity — each with their attitude and skills.”

Per a press release, we know of the series stars will be Elizabeth Marvel, who plays Victoria Helstrom, a woman “plagued by demons both real and imagined” who “has been institutionalized for twenty years. While she struggles to be herself, she hopes to repair her relationship with her children.” Perhaps best known for her two-season run on Showtime’s acclaimed series Homeland, Marvel played President Elizabeth Keene. She is likely also familiar thanks to her roles in Noah Baumbach‘s The Meyerowitz Stories and the recent series Unbelievable, both Netflix properties.

It’s also been confirmed that The Borgias alum Tom Austen will play Daimon, an ethics professor who moonlights as an exorcist. Ever the cynic, Daimon “has no illusions about saving a world he has no patience for; he just hopes he can help a few of the people closest to him. In his battle against a hidden world, Daimon is determined to root out demons as they arise, and will not stop until they’re vanquished.”

Additionally, Sydney Lemmon, who appeared in Succession Season 2 as an actress Kendall Roy has an extremely short-lived fling with, will play Ana, an auctioneer by day whose “true interest lies in hunting down those who hurt others. Traumatized by her father as a child, Ana is driven to rid the world of those like him, even as she secretly worries her father will return.”

The rest of the Helstrom cast includes: Robert Wisdom, known for appearances on shows like Burn Notice, Nashville, and more recently HBO’s Ballers and who will play Caretaker, “a guardian of knowledge of the occult” who helps Ana; June Carryl (Mindhunter Season 2), as Dr. Louise Hastings, a psychologist as the same institution Victoria is hospitalized in and who “has watched over the Helstrom family for years, caring for them as best she can”; Ariana Guerra (Raising Dion), as Gabriella Rosetti, a woman sent by the Vatican “to help Daimon and Hastings uncover cases of demonic possession”; and Alain Uy (The Passage), who will play Chris Yen, Ana’s closest friend and business partner.

Of the casting news, Helstrom producer and showrunner Paul Zbyszewski expressed his enthusiasm, stating,

“We feel incredibly fortunate to have landed a cast loaded with this much talent. From the beginning, we knew we’d need a group of actors who were multifaceted, who could play all the chords any great Marvel show promises to play, from dramatic thriller to comedy to action. It’s going to be really fun to watch them work.”

Helstrom arrives on Hulu in 2020.