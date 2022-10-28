Henry Cavill finally brought out Superman’s cape and boots from his closet for an appearance in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam and the internet collectively lost its mind. Ever since 2017’s Justice League fiasco, most cast members came back in some shape or form, but Cavill’s return was the most awaited. After much anticipation and rumors, the fandom once again rejoiced with the return of Man of Steel and now Cavill can openly speak about it. During an appearance on Live With Kelly & Ryan, the actor spoke about the secrecy around his latest cameo.

It's understood that Cavill shot the brief appearance while also shooting his Netflix fantasy drama The Witcher, he revealed, "It's one of those things which we shot in secret in the U.K., and every one amazingly kept quiet about it." Adding, "We were at a studio, so it was all locked down. No one gets in." In times when superhero movies’ biggest secrets eventually make their way to the internet keeping secrecy around Superman’s return would have been paramount for the production team.

The actor further went on to comment efforts of producers Danny Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Johnson, who'd "been working very hard to make this happen" adding, "Over many years of conversation, it got to a point where they said, 'Right, okay, we are green-lit for this." He went on to say, "So I slipped into the suit and came to work." When further pressed by the hosts about a standalone movie, the actor stayed tight-lipped saying, "I can't say anything official on what will or won't be happening, but there are murmurings." Though he teasingly added, "We'll see."

After the first weekend of Black Adam’s release, the Man of Steel actor took to Instagram to share his thoughts about his return. In the video post the actor promised fans, "the image you see in this post and what you saw at the end of Black Adam are just a very small taste of what's to come." While it was a surprise for fans to see him at the end of the movie, it wasn’t a shocker, as murmurs of Cavill’s return were making round on the internet by scoopers as well as industry insiders, despite some pushback from some at Warner Bros Discovery. Cavill first donned the suit in 2013 for Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel. He then returned for Batman v Superman: The Dawn of Justice and 2017s Justice League. Fans now are eagerly anticipating his next standalone return but would have to certainly wait a while since the actor has commitments like the Enola Holmes franchise and The Witcher.

Meanwhile, Cavill will be next seen as fan-favorite detective Sherlock Holmes in Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2 premiering November 4. You can check out Henry's thoughts on whether Geralt of Rivia can take down Superman below: