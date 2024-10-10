Henry Cavill has found his next role, and it's nothing like what the actor has done in his career so far. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill has joined the cast of the upcoming Voltron movie. Details connected to the actor's role remain under wraps, as the project remains hidden in secrecy before principal production starts this fall in Australia. The movie will be based on the Voltron: Defender of the Universe television series. That title was centered around the Robot Lions, the young pilots who ride vehicles that can be brought together in order to form Voltron.

The upcoming Voltron movie will be directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. The filmmaker previously worked in Red Notice, the action story starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. That movie followed an FBI profiler who wanted to find a rare treasure, but his quest led him to cross paths with very capable thieves. The action and humor seen in Red Notice turn Thurber into a logical choice to tackle the production of Voltron. It remains to be seen if the adaptation will be embraced by fans of the franchise, which has been entertaining the world over the course of decades.

The cast of Voltron will also include Daniel Quinn-Toye. The actor previously West End alongside Tom Holland, with Voltron serving as his first major film project. The first Voltron series premiered in 1984, spawning what would eventually become a major franchise. The most recent adventure set in this world was Voltron: Legendary Defender, a DreamWorks television series that served as a reboot to the franchise. The title ran for eight seasons before it was canceled by Netflix. The upcoming Voltron movie will allow an entirely new generation of fans to connect with the Robot Lions.

Henry Cavill Returns

Voltron will mark yet another major project for Henry Cavill. The actor recently made a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine as an alternate version of the X-Men character portrayed by Hugh Jackman. Cavill also appeared as Geralt of Rivia in the most recent season of The Witcher. The role will be played by Liam Hemsworth moving forward. The sky is the limit for the future of Henry Cavill's career, with the actor completely moving on from his time as the Man of Steel in the DC Extended Universe.

A release date for Voltron hasn't been set by Amazon MGM Studios. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.