Season 3 of Netflix’s hit fantasy series The Witcher has reportedly halted production as lead star Henry Cavill tested positive for COVID. According to the site Redanian Intelligence, production on Season 3 was stopped on July 25, without previous warning, just as the series got ready to shoot a big battle scene coming straight from the books.

This is not the first time the pandemic's prevented fans from returning to the Continent as quickly as possible. Production of Season 2 was also halted due to the pandemic back in 2020, pushing the release of the season to December 2021. So far, Season 3 doesn't have a release date. However, since the show was in the middle of production, fans hoped to find out what happened next for Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) in early 2023 at the latest. However, if the report about Cavill’s health is correct, we should expect another significant hiatus before Season 3 becomes available.

Extending a production calendar is no easy task, as stars are usually busy with other projects and cannot be available outside the previously defined dates. Besides that, since The Witcher is currently one of the biggest Netflix productions, any delay affects thousands of people involved in the production, from cast members to the general crew. Netflix hasn’t commented on the issue yet, but if Cavill is indeed sick, we hope he has a fast recovery and gets back on set as soon as possible.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Reveals First Image of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri as Filming Begins

The Witcher quickly became one of Netflix’s most successful original productions upon its release in 2019. Despite the pandemic getting in the way of new seasons being released annually, the franchise kept expanding with spinoffs. Last August, Netflix released the animated feature The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which focused on Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir (Kim Bodnia). There’s also a limited series in production, The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel set 1200 years before the events of the main series, and which will explore the state of the world during the event known as “Conjunction of the Spheres.” In The Witcher mythology, this historical event marks the fusion of different dimensions, with men, dwarves, and monsters coming to the lands that used to belong to elves.

Season 3 of The Witcher will adapt The Time of Contempt, the second entry in Andrzej Sapkowski’s five-book series, The Witcher Saga. The book explores Geralt and Ciri’s relationship as they learn more about the girl’s power. In the book, Geralt also must let go of his neutral position towards the Continent politics as different forces start to hunt Ciri.

There’s still no release date for The Witcher Season 3 or The Witcher: Blood Origin. While we wait for news on Season 3 production, check out our interview with creator and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich about the seven-season plan for the show.