Ever since Black Adam was released in movie theaters two months ago, its star Dwayne Johnson has been on a PR offensive with regards to the stunning twist pulled off at the conclusion of the movie. Following the conclusion of the film, when Black Adam has settled into his new role as the protector of Kahndaq, audiences were shocked to see Henry Cavill emerge from smoke in a darkly lit set to confront Black Adam in his role as Clark Kent/Superman — last seen in Justice League.

Johnson came out publicly to state that he had pushed for Cavill to be brought back, only to be met with resounding answers of no and fierce resistance and, with typical bluster, stated he refused to take no for an answer - his personal relationship to Cavill (his business partner and manager Dany Garcia is also Cavill's manager) meant the deal was easy to put together.

Cavill himself announced his return as the Last Son of Krypton on Instagram a couple of days after the film was released, but Johnson was the one doing all the talking. "I feel that this serves not only Black Adam but the entire DC Universe," Johnson said. "More importantly than that, it takes care of the fans. And that's what you want your lead foot to be. So, yes, phone calls, meetings…But, man this was years man. Six years to get that done. I'm going to say that again, six years we kept talking about this, and they kept saying no. Now, that leadership isn't there anymore, and we usher in a new era of the DC Universe."

The old leadership he refers to is that of Walter Hamada. Hamada worked for Warner Bros. for over 15 years, and served as the President of DC Films for four years. He had run the DC film company since 2018, and renewed a contract in January 2021 that was supposed to last for two years, which was cut short ahead of the arrival of James Gunn and Peter Safran as the co-heads of DC Studios.

However, in a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, it seems Johnson may not be entirely correct about Hamada. The report states that, prior to the production of Black Adam, Hamada had his own plans to bring Cavill back into the folk at Warner Bros. and DC Films. And the project he was planning was Crisis on Infinite Earths. Cameos from actors in forthcoming DC movies, like Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck in the upcoming The Flash were described as "breadcrumbs" to a future film inspired by the story.

For the uninitiated, the limited series Crisis on Infinite Earths comics featured multiple timelines and heroes from other dimensional Earths - not dissimilar to Marvel Studios' current Multiverse Saga. However, we'll never get to see how that Cavill-led movie would look, once Johnson took matters into his own hands.