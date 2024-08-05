Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

In a surprise twist that left fans buzzing, Henry Cavill made a brief but memorable cameo as a variant of Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine. The unexpected appearance was particularly noteworthy given Cavill's departure from his iconic role as Superman in 2022. During a spoiler-filled interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy shared the fascinating story behind Cavill's casting and the circumstances that led to this unique moment in the film. Reynolds touched on the difficulty of envisioning anyone stepping into the shoes of Hugh Jackman, who has become synonymous with Wolverine. The decision to bring Cavill on board was not only a creative challenge but also a playful nod to the tumultuous changes Cavill experienced in his career, particularly his departure from the DC Universe as Superman. Reynolds told Collider:

"It was the first day of shooting and it was born of the reality which is who on earth do you cast? I can't think of a more impossible and frustrating role to recast than Wolverine. I don't know. As an actor, it would be awful and intimidating, and you'd need to take it in a different way. But if you had to do it, and replace the guy who's made it canon in every way, shape, and form on-screen and off wasn't available, Henry Cavill would be pretty good!"

Levy elaborated on how quickly the idea came together, highlighting the spontaneity and ease with which the cameo was arranged. "That idea was hatched by Ryan, named by Ryan in that same instance, and it was not long after the Superman-DC shuffling of the deck, and it was just on our minds and then it was the idea, the name, a text and an answer, all in 15 minutes," Levy recounted.

Deadpool Never Punches Down

Reynolds reflected on the nature of the cameo and the trust he has built with his peers, which helped facilitate the appearance. "Also, I'm lucky to have people's trust. Gone are the days of thinking Deadpool is going to make fun of me. Deadpool never punches down. The only person he punches down on is me, Ryan Reynolds," he explained. The cameo wasn't just a gag; it was a respectful and fun inclusion, playing on the meta-nature of Deadpool while paying homage to Cavill's status as a superhero icon.

The cameo itself was a lighthearted and unexpected treat. "The conversation with Henry was that it would be fun, it's one of the few real cameos. The others are surprises and people that have a reason to be there. He was a great sport, and we love Henry. I will do anything for him to pay that forward," Reynolds added.

