Henry Cavill’s surprise cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine has already stirred significant buzz, but what went on behind the scenes might be just as fascinating as the on-screen action. According to director Shawn Levy, Cavill's appearance as a new version of Logan, dubbed "the Cavillrine" by Ryan Reynolds, was not only a key moment in the film but also something of an unpleasant one for the actor. Levy recently spoke to The New York Times about how Cavill's cameo came to be, revealing that it was not long after Cavill’s highly publicized departure from the role of Superman. He said:

"In the case of Henry, it was not long after everything went down with DC, and word came that Henry was being replaced as Superman. Given that Deadpool is in constant conversation with culture, it felt like a great opportunity to first of all cast Henry Cavill in a part that he would kick ass at, but also to poke fun at that other comic-book-founded movie studio and play with some self-awareness there."

In the movie, Cavill appears as an alternate version of Logan — one of many that Deadpool encounters as he skips through various dimensions trying to find a Wolverine capable of stepping into the shoes of Hugh Jackman’s character, who died at the end of 2017’s Logan. Cavill’s Logan, or "the Cavillrine," makes his entrance smoking a cigar, a nod to the character’s gritty, comic-book roots that haven’t been fully explored on screen before. While the cameo was a hit with those on set, it wasn’t without its challenges for Cavill. Levy revealed that the actor’s commitment to the role, particularly to maintaining Logan’s cigar-chomping demeanour, came at a cost.

Henry Cavill Didn't Love the Cigar Smoke

"I think we all were [excited], including poor Henry Cavill, who not only had that pumped-up muscular body but kept that cigar lit and in his mouth for the entirety of the shoot day," Levy said. "I remember hearing the next day that Henry was sick to his stomach because he had been inhaling cigar smoke for eight hours straight, but never once did he waver."

Despite feeling ill, Cavill’s dedication to bringing this alternate version of Logan to life never faltered, showcasing the actor’s commitment to delivering a memorable performance — even if it meant suffering for his art. Levy’s admiration for Cavill’s work ethic was evident, as he noted how the actor embodied the essence of Wolverine in a way that paid homage to both the character’s comic book origins and the meta-humour that Deadpool fans have come to love.

