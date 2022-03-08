Apple TV+'s upcoming spy thriller film, Argylle, has just received a new image featuring Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa. The film follows a skilled spy who suffers from amnesia and is led to believe that he is actually a successful author, with his specialty being spy novels. The film is being directed by Matthew Vaughn from a script by Jason Fuchs, and is based on the upcoming book of the same name by Ellie Conway. In addition to Cavill and Lipa, Argylle will feature a star-studded cast, including Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Ariana DeBose, Rob Delaney, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson.

The new image features Cavill and Lipa entangled in each other's arms in what looks like a romantic dance, while at some sort of restaurant or bar. Cavill is sporting a haircut that looks like it was borrowed from actor R. Lee Ermey and is wearing a green suit of sorts. Lipa wears a sparkling yellow dress and dons a sort of bob hairstyle. The background looks like it's split in two, with the left side showing people seated in a section with a red tint, while the right side contains a statue in some off-green lighting.

Cavill is probably most known for starring in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League as iconic superhero Superman. He recently starred in Netflix's Enola Holmes as Sherlock Holmes and in Netflix's hit series The Witcher as Geralt of Rivia, and will next be seen in the films Enola Holmes 2 and The Rosie Project. Argylle will be Dua Lipa's first serious acting role. Lipa is an international pop star and has won three Grammys. Lipa's debut album from 2017 is certified platinum in several countries worldwide. Check out the official image for Argylle below:

Image via Apple TV+

Director Vaughn seems to be the right fit for this film since he directed Kick-Ass and all three films in the Kingsman series. Fuchs has penned the scripts of various Hollywood movies including Wonder Woman and Pan, and is an actor who will make an appearance in Argylle. Conway's novel has not yet been released but is scheduled to hit shelves on September 29 of this year. Production on Argylle began back in August 2021 throughout Europe. Argylle is set to be the first installment of a three-part film trilogy. Argylle currently does not have an official release date but is expected to debut on Apple TV+ at some point later this year.

