During the press tour for Netflix’s upcoming sequel Enola Holmes 2, Collider’s editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub was able to sit down with star Henry Cavill, who plays the legendary Sherlock Holmes in the film. In the sequel, it’s Sherlock’s wide-cast shadow that his younger sister Enola (played by Millie Bobby Brown) is constantly dodging in order to get her own agency up and running. Still, while Cavill may be one of DC’s leading men, it’s Enola to the rescue on the streets of London - though her big brother is there to give helpful insight and learn her a lesson, or two.

In this interview, Cavill explains what it’s like for him to play a wide spectrum of roles, how he’s able to “serve the characters as [he] needs to,” and the possibility of returning for a third Enola. Cavill also shares the importance of portraying both a lead vs. supporting character and filming his toughest shot, to date, in the Southern Alps with Tom Cruise. You can read the full interview below, or watch the video above. For more on Enola Holmes 2, check out the review from Collider’s Arezou Amin.

COLLIDER: I just want to say how happy I am about everything. I mean that as sincerely as I can say it.

HENRY CAVILL: Thank you, my friend. That means a lot. I appreciate it. Me too.

Yes, I can only imagine. Listen, I got a lot of questions for you. I'm going to try to do it quickly.

CAVILL: Okay.

Enola Holmes 2 opens the door at the end for the possibilities of a lot of different things. I'm just curious, have you guys already talked about a possible spinoff? Or, do you think Sherlock will always exist in the Enola world?

CAVILL: I do know what you mean, yes. I think there are so many options there. The important thing for me is making sure that I can give everything I need to give to every one of the characters that I play. As we know, I'm getting busier, and my plate is becoming slightly more full, so I think it's all about making sure that I have the time to serve the characters as I need to.

Listen, you won the actor lottery. You get to do all these different things. I can't imagine the scheduling. One of the things I like about you in Enola is that you're not the toughest person in the room.

CAVILL: Right.

You can actually get your ass kicked. I'm curious, for you, is it more fun playing the person who can get their ass kicked, or the one who is kicking ass?

CAVILL: There is something novel about being the one who gets his ass kicked. There's an important piece which you play to that. It goes in line with being a supporting actor. As a supporting actor in this, I'm supporting an older story. As a guy who can get his ass kicked in a room, I'm supporting everyone else's story in that room. Where, if you are the guy who kicks everyone else's ass, because that's not the truth in real life, you have to rely on everyone else in the room to sell that as well. It can't just be up to you. So it's novel to be one of the players in support of that, rather than relying on everyone else to be the one selling that.

You've worked with so many very talented actors and done so many different things. Of all the things you've worked on, what ended up being the toughest shot that you did on one of these sets? Whether it be camera moves, whatever it may be.

CAVILL: That's a really good question. Weirdly, even though it's not a single shot, it's a sequence, and I love this sequence and I would do it again in a heartbeat, but physically the most enduring, it's so much of an endurance race, was a Mission: Impossible helicopter sequence. It was so extremely cold, literally above the Southern Alps in winter, with the doors open on a helicopter. I'm sticking my face into the wind and firing blanks, with all sorts of stuff flying back at me, and just doing it over, and over, and over again. Completely deaf, just waiting for the pilot to scream something inaudible and do this, which meant we’re rolling. So I had to then just keep on acting with my head out the window until I assumed that they had stopped shooting.

So I was watching either Tom's helicopter in front or behind, and watching the camera ship as well, to see when the camera ship pulled away and did its own thing. I was like, "Okay, I think that means I can sit back in now." I'll do that for 40 minutes, then land, and then sit by a little Red Rad heater, warm my hands up. Within a half an hour they're like, "Right, we're refueled. Let's go again." It was just having to suck it up and do that for at least two weeks. That was rough, but I absolutely loved the sequence, and it was so worth it. There's nothing worse than spending all of your energy, and time, and heart, and soul trying to do something, and the other ingredients aren't there. But on a Mission: Impossible movie, all the ingredients are there, so it was such a pleasure to do.

Last question for you. Obviously, I want to ask you about Superman. I know you can't talk about anything coming up, because it's all being figured out. But I am curious, what was it like for you putting on the suit again, getting ready to film the cameo? What were your emotions? Because, the truth is, it might have been over, it might not have ever happened again.

CAVILL: It was a powerful moment for me, a meaningful moment. I was given a choice of which suit I wanted to wear, and I went straight for the Man of Steel suit. That one holds the most nostalgia for me, and the most meaning. To put that back on, and stand there in front of a mirror suited up again, the suit holds a special power, and there's no way of getting around that, even if you are the one wearing it. To see myself standing back in that suit was a meaningful moment. It's difficult to describe. Many years hoping, planning, striving, doing everything I can to get back into it, and then finally be able to get back into it, it meant a lot and it's something that I won't quickly forget.

Enola Holmes 2 is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.