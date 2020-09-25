Henry Cavill on ‘Enola Holmes’ and Getting His Muscles Into a Three-Piece Suit

I’ll admit, I wasn’t sure what to expect from director Harry Bradbeer’s Enola Holmes. After all, the film was originally made at Warner Bros., and after it was finished, the studio sold it to Netflix for worldwide distribution. And it made sense for Netflix to pick it up no matter how the film turned out. Enola Holmes has Millie Bobby Brown as the lead, and she is hugely popular with Netflix viewers because of Stranger Things. In addition, Henry Cavill, the star of another huge Netflix series, The Witcher, was in the film playing Brown’s older brother, Sherlock Holmes. So fans of either actor would probably watch, and with COVID, everyone needs new product.

While I went in unsure, I was pretty stunned. Not only is Enola Holmes a fantastic movie, it could easily be the start of a franchise for Netflix. Millie Bobby Brown is perfectly cast and delivers her best work yet, and Cavill looks like he is having the time of his life playing her older brother, Sherlock. If you were debating watching the film on Netflix, I’m here to say push play immediately. Enola Holmes also stars Helena Bonham Carter, Sam Claflin, Louis Partridge, Fiona Shaw, Adeel Akhtar, Burn Gorman, Susan Wokoma, and Frances de la Tour. For more on the film, you can read Matt Goldberg’s glowing review here.

Shortly after seeing the film, I got to speak with Henry Cavill. During the short but fun interview, Cavill talked about if it was difficult getting his muscles into a period specific three-piece suit, why he’s the most annoying person on set, which role was more pressure between Superman, The Witcher, and Sherlock Holmes, and more. In addition, he talked about his gaming rig that he’s shown off on his Instagram (more on that here), how he needs to get one of the new Nvidia graphics cards, tells me nothing about The Witcher Season 2 (even though I tried), and says he’s not involved in any additional photography on Zack Snyder’s new version of Justice League (The Snyder Cut).

Check out what he had to say below and further down the page is exactly what we talked about

Henry Cavill:

Is his gaming rig that he featured on Instagram still working?

How he wants to get one of the new video cards by Nvidia.

Does he have any other nerdy hobbies that he hasn’t shared on Instagram yet?

How difficult was it getting his muscles into a period specific three piece suit?

Which was more pressure: Superman, The Witcher, or Sherlock Holmes?

Why he’s the most annoying guy on set.

Did he call director Guy Ritchie for any advice on Sherlock?

What can he say about The Witcher Season 2?

Is he involved in The Snyder Cut and is he shooting anything new?

Here’s the official synopsis for Enola Holmes: