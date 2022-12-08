It’s been an exciting time to be a DC fan since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the newly minted DC Studios for Warner Brothers Discovery this past October. One of the exciting developments since that time has been the announcement that Henry Cavill was officially back as Superman and that a Man of Steel 2 was in development. However, it might not be all sunshine and rainbows for DC fans as it’s now being reported that this highly anticipated, long-awaited, Superman sequel may not be happening after all.

This comes from a larger DC doomsday-like story by The Hollywood Reporter that are quoted saying, “The first, which builds on the shuttering of Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3, is the closing curtain of the Snyderverse, and the heroes cast by filmmaker Zack Snyder for his Justice League. This one sees the shutting down of Man of Steel 2 with a returning Henry Cavill, and having no more Aquaman, fronted by Jason Momoa.” The article would go on to say that Cavill filmed a cameo for the upcoming The Flash along with Momoa’s Aquaman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, but that also may be hitting the cutting room floor of that film given this monumental news. Now to be clear, these are all reports at this time and WB or Gunn have not commented to confirm or deny the story yet, but nevertheless, this is all bizarre given what transpired with Cavill’s Superman in the past few months.

Cavill made his triumphant return as DC’s flagship hero in a show-stopping cameo at the end of Black Adam. He confronted Dwayne Johnson’s anti-hero saying they needed “to talk” and at that moment DC fans got what they were dying for. That following Monday Cavill made the official announcement on his social media pages that he was back as Superman and that his cameo in Black Adam was a simple taste of things to come. Then it was reported that Man of Steel 2 was finally in development. THR even said in this new report that The Flash and It director Andy Muschietti showed interest in directing the project that would have gone back to the heroic vibes of Richard Donner’s iconic 1978 film.

So what happened between late October and now? Well as it stands right now we just don’t know. Again these are simply reports and rumors. However, it might have to do with Black Adam. Depending on who you ask that film either lost money or broke even to make a small profit. That disappointing box office return may have effected Superman, but that still really doesn’t make sense. Superman and Black Adam aren’t one and the same. Especially on a popularity scale. Even if that was the case, that wouldn’t explain why WB let fans think Cavill was back and let him make a video saying as such if they weren’t confident in the actor’s role in the future DCU. These are all questions WB will have to answer to if this is all true.

Hopefully, there’s something else we don’t know about, but as of right now Cavill’s Superman’s future, along with the rest of the dubbed “Snyderverse”, is on very shaky ground. We are sure to hear and get more clarity on the situation in the coming days. However, if you’re a DC fan, it’s probably best to pray that all of this isn’t true. Until we learn more you can read the full THR story detailing this crisis DC scenario on their website.

