The Big Picture Henry Cavill teases a deep exploration of characters and intense swordwork in the Highlander reboot.

Director Chad Stahelski aims to start production within a year, indicating progress on the long-awaited film.

Cavill hints at his upcoming role preparation and training for the highly anticipated Highlander reboot.

Henry Cavill has given his biggest update yet on his highly anticipated role on the upcoming Highlander reboot from the visionary action director Chad Stahelski. Speaking at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where he was announcing his role in Guy Ritchie's new film, In the Grey, Cavill was asked about how things were progressing on the production of the cult classic series which, although not critically acclaimed, have become beloved by fans over the years.

Cavill said that he was a "lover" of the original films, despite that perceived lack of actual quality, but stated that fans wouldn't believe the work they are putting in to adapt the story for a new generation, adding that they "ain't seen nothing yet" when it comes to the swordwork about to be unleashed on screen:

“I'm a lover of the original movies for better or for worse, but, my goodness, me. What we are doing with this is… we are going deep into the meat of these characters and their trials and tribulations. If you thought you saw me do swordwork before, you ain’t seen nothing yet.”

When Can We Expect to See 'Highlander'?

Close

Last year, Stahelski told Collider that he was aiming to have the film in production within a year, so Cavill's comments certainly suggest that things are moving at a decent pace when it comes to getting the reboot in front of eager eyes:

We do not have a date, but let's say within a year. [Laughs] Soon. Soon as I can. I've been developing two shows side by side: Ghost of Tsushima and Highlander . Those are the ones that I love. I have a couple of other ones that I really love. I have Rainbow Six and a few other things, but they're still in development in the script phases. I’ve been trying to do Highlander now for eight years. I'd really love to do it. All the tumblers seem to be in play, and if everything goes well, we get finished with this strike, and our schedules all work out, it looks very, very probable.

Cavill himself noted that he was about to begin preparing for the role and starting training in January, as he told Collider's Steve Weintraub, adding: "The training is about to begin in earnest. It'll be a very long training process, and I'm very excited to get into it. There's only so much I can tell you at the moment. I want to keep everything under wraps for as long as possible."

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Highlander.