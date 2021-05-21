Well, if there can be only one, you can't really go wrong with Henry Cavill. Deadline reports the actor, known to millions as Superman in three DC films and Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher, has landed the lead role in Lionsgate's Highlander reboot. The film is set to be directed by Chad Stahelski, who ushered in a new modern era of ass-kicking with the John Wick franchise.

RELATED:'Highlander’: Director Chad Stahelski Planning a Trilogy; Offers Updates, Reveals Possible Rating

It's not clear yet whether Stahelski's Highlander is a remake or complete reimagining, which means we don't know if Cavill is recreating the immortal role ofConnor MacLeod, first played by Christopher Lambert. The original 1986 movie saw Lambert play a 16th-century Scotsman who learns he's part of an immortal race of warriors locked in an ages-old conflict, whittling each other down until—and stop me if you've heard this—there can be only one. An aggressively leather-clad Clancy Brown plays MacLeod's fiercest foe, The Kurgan, while Sean Conneryportrays an Egyptian immortal namedJuan Sánchez-Villalobos Ramírez—'86, baby!—who becomes MacLeod's mentor. It's a genuinely wild sci-fi action-adventure that spawned an entire franchise, including three theatrically released film sequels and two live-action television series.

As for Cavill, the former Clark Kent has a busy few years ahead of him. He's currently on set filming The Witcher season 2, which he'll follow up with a sequel to last year's Enola Holmes. Both projects are for Netflix.

KEEP READING:Director Chad Stahelski Provides an Update on ‘Highlander’; Could Be a Movie or TV Series

Share Share Tweet Email

Exclusive: Mark Ruffalo Joins Emma Stone in Yorgos Lanthimos' Next Movie 'Poor Things' Searchlight's re-imagining of 'Frankenstein' is based on the novel by famed Scottish author Alasdair Gray.

Read Next