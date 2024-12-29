Even before Daniel Craig had his final performance as James Bond in 2021's No Time to Die, fans were speculating about who the next 007 would be. Three years later, there is no decision, only making the talk grow. Many popular names have been thrown around as possibilities, like Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Aaron-Taylor Johnson, and Richard Madden. However, no one seems more suited for the role than Henry Cavill. He has the star power, the look, and the charisma to easily step into the tuxedo, and it would be a great way to make things right after Superman was recast. He's already been in a very Bond-like movie as well with 2015's The Man from U.N.C.L.E. Watching that movie was like staring into the face of the next James Bond, and that's exactly why he's not going to get it.

'The Man from U.N.C.L.E.' Is One of Henry Cavill's Best Movies

Henry Cavill had come a long way from small parts like playing a victim of Pinhead's Cenobites in Hellraiser: Hellworld when he landed the ultimate role as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Playing the most popular superhero made him a household name and opened up better acting opportunities. In fact, the next film he starred in was 2015's The Man from U.N.C.L.E. It was here that Cavill showed that he could do anything, including maybe even being the next James Bond.

The Man from U.N.C.L.E., directed by Guy Ritchie, was a film adaptation of the '60s spy series starring Robert Vaughn and David McCallum. If you've seen the show and thought it felt a lot like James Bond, that's because Ian Fleming, the man who wrote the 007 novels, worked on the series, creating the two main characters. Cavill plays the lead role of Napoleon Solo, a spy for the United Network Command for Law and Enforcement. His partner, Ilya Kuryakin, is played in the film by Armie Hammer. And, yeah, while seeing Hammer in a movie now is awkward due to his controversies, it doesn't take away from the film itself. In Ritchie's hands, it's the epitome of spy film coolness.

Other Actors Starred in Similar Projects Before Becoming James Bond

If you're wondering why so many people think Cavill should be the next James Bond, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. makes a very convincing argument. With that jawline, the suits, the sunglasses, and the high-octane stunts that have been a big part of modern 007 films, it looks like Henry Cavill was born for the role. To star in a film adapted from an Ian Fleming idea seems like the ultimate fate, right?

It wouldn't be the first time a future James Bond starred in a TV series or film similar to 007. Before Roger Moore landed the gig, he starred in the British spy series The Saint, where he was decked out in a suit every week. Prior to becoming Bond, Pierce Brosnan was the lead in the popular Remington Steele series, solving crimes and dressing to the nines. And just before Daniel Craig became the latest Bond, he was in the crime thriller Layer Cake, which feels like a modern Bond movie.

The Next 007 Will Be an Actor Who Can Become the Part

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Sadly, that's the exact reason why Henry Cavill won't be James Bond. Sure, that worked for Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan, but that was when producer Cubby Broccoli was in charge of the franchise. Since 1995, however, his daughter, Barbara Broccoli, and her half-brother, Michael G. Wilson, have run the franchise under Eon Productions. Barbara picked Daniel Craig to be James Bond even though he wasn't a huge name or the one everyone was talking about. She didn't choose him because of Layer Cake either, but because she was impressed with his acting ability in Elizabeth.

As far as what she's looking for in the next James Bond, Barbara Broccoli told the Associated Press that it would be a man, most likely in his 30s, and not necessarily white. She added, "Every time we cast a new actor, the films change. It's the excitement of a new Bond, a new direction. Every one of these people who took on the role offered something new and different."

Barbara Broccoli wants a James Bond who is new and different, not predictable. That's what Daniel Crag offered when the films took on more of a rugged Jason Bourne quality. Henry Cavill is a megastar and is just as big as the 007 character. Rather than being a positive, that could be a hindrance. Brocolli isn't going to want to hire Superman. Instead, she'll want someone to grow into the role, not overshadow it. It's safe to expect she'll choose an up-and-comer rather than going for the biggest and most obvious name.