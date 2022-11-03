The past few weeks have brought much joy and renewed hope to DC fans. Not only Henry Cavill is back as Superman, but after a long time, fans feel the future of the DC Universe is in the safe hands of James Gunn and Peter Safran, who are now co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios. While Gunn is a favored filmmaker in both DC and Marvel superhero cinematic universes, having helmed movies like The Suicide Squad, the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and the Peacemaker series. However, despite also being a staple in the superhero genre, Cavill hasn’t had the opportunity to collaborate with the filmmaker yet.

In a new interview with IGN, he reacted to the news of Gunn’s new position at the studio, he revealed, "I have not met James yet." Adding, "I'm looking very forward to meeting him." Gunn is also good friends with Zack Snyder, who initially cast Cavill as Superman, and has collaborated with Gunn on features like Dawn of the Dead which Gunn wrote, and The Suicide Squad, on which Snyder served as an executive producer. Cavill also shared his excitement over the prospect of a future partnership with Gunn and appreciated his work. The Man of Steel actor said, “He's clearly a very, very talented man, and I cannot wait to sit down and have long, long conversations with him. I'm very excited about him being there and very excited about any future opportunities we can work together."

Ever since officially announcing his return to the DCEU on Instagram the actor promised fans an "enormously joyful Superman", when asked to elaborate on it Cavill called the character’s ability to give selflessly “a gift.” But admitted it was a very broad-stroke piece, in his conversation with IGN Cavill explained, “Once you get into the nitty-gritty details of that, and once you start applying that storytelling and to all the wonderful, exciting villains that he may come across, then you have a world of adventure and a world where an audience leaves the cinema feeling fantastic."

Cavill debuted as Kal-El in Snyder’s Man of Steel, the movie garnered a mixed response from fans and critics for the darker tone of the character and took a fall at the box office. The trend continued with Cavill’s appearance in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. In his renewed stint the actor wants to reinstate Superman as a bright and hopeful character. Certainly, now with Gunn at the top seat in the DC Studio, Superman’s next appearance will be a spectacle to behold.

Cavill will be next seen in Enola Holmes 2 which debuts on November 4 and Gunn’s next feature Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special comes out on November 25. You can check out our conversation with Cavill below: