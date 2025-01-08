All actors need to find their industry footing somewhere, and not every beginning is glamorous. Long before the dashing Henry Cavill became a household name in the DCEU as Superman and in Netflix’s The Witcher as Geralt of Rivia, fans will be surprised to learn that Cavill once starred in a lesser-known project that continues to raise eyebrows today—a fairy tale musical!

Fun for the whole family, 2006's Red Riding Hood, directed by Randal Kleiser, is a modern retelling of Charles Perrault's beloved fable. This lesser-known production brought together the 23-year-old Henry Cavill, playing the Hunter, with an unexpected mix of talent, including a member from NSYNC and a star from Pitch Perfect. While the movie may not have reached the heights of Cavill’s later career milestones, Red Riding Hood offers a silly glimpse into his early days as an actor before he put on the red cape.

Henry Cavill Stars Alongside NSYNC’s Joey Fatone in ‘Red Riding Hood'

Henry Cavill steps into the role of the "Hunter” in Red Riding Hood. Unlike more traditional adaptations, Kleiser's version leans heavily on parody, carving out a unique niche in the world of fairy tale retellings. The story follows Red (Morgan Thompson), a young girl entrusted with the task of delivering a special package to her grandmother, who finds herself faced with a most unpleasant stalker. The catch is, Red must realize her assignment isn't as much about getting the package to Grandma (Lainie Kazan) as it is about carrying on the legacy that has been passed. The Hunter, charmingly handsome and resourceful, helps Red navigate the dangers of the forest and her journey to defeat the big bad wolf. Cavill easily pulls off the heroic, comedic flair, offering a fresh take on the archetypal fairy tale hero. Adding to the film’s gleeful nature was Joey Fatone, best known as a member of the iconic boy band NSYNC. Fatone plays a key supporting role, contributing his distinct singing talents. His presence in the musical is a natural fit as he plays the "Wolf" with pizzazz and an extra layer of playfulness.

Red Riding Hood also marked the acting debut of Ben Platt before his breakthrough role playing the skilled illusionist Benji Applebaum in Pitch Perfect. Though Platt's appearance as the "Boy Scout" is very brief, he performs a promising start to his soon-to-be stardom, much like Cavill's involvement in such an unconventional project, which sharply contrasts with the serious roles he would later take on.

Despite a Box Office Flop, 'Red Riding Hood' Remains Family-Friendly and Campy

At the time, Henry Cavill was still establishing himself in the entertainment industry. He had already appeared in supporting roles in films like 2002's The Count of Monte Cristo and 2003's I Capture the Castle. However, his spotlight moment had yet to arrive. In Red Riding Hood, Cavill’s portrayal of the Hunter demonstrated his ability to bring his signature charisma to a role, even in a low-budget production. Although the film’s childish tone didn’t demand dramatic depth, Cavill was able to explore his versatility that would boom into the MCU universe.