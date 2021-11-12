Henry Cavill is pretty proud about his career choices so far, but there’s a small detail about his performance as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel he wishes he could change. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill admitted the way he smiles in the movie still bothers him, and if given a chance to redo his super-smile, he would take a different path.

When asked if there was any career decision he regretted, Cavill was candid and said that “every decision was great because it led me to here.” However, the star soon admitted he doesn’t like how he smiled when playing Clark Kent in Man of Steel and, if given the opportunity, he would do things differently. There’s even a particular moment in the movie that makes him think about what he could do better every time Cavill watches Man of Steel. As Cavill explains it:

“There’s a scene at the end of Man of Steel. I’m talking to Martha [Diane Lane]. I would’ve smiled differently. Every time I see it I’m like, ‘That’s an irritating smile.’ I just don’t like it. Why did I smile like that? That’s not how I smile. That I would have done it differently.”

Superman’s smile is probably not the first thing fans would change about Man of Steel. Released in 2013, the movie was received with a mixed critical response. Man of Steel was praised for its commitment to comic book visuals, but the script didn’t bring anything new to the genre and leaned too much in blockbuster clichês to be memorable. Some fans of Superman were also not happy to see their idol kill General Zod (Michael Shannon) at the end of the movie.

Man of Steel grossed $668 million in the international box office despite its flaws, kickstarting Snyder’s DC Extended Universe. Cavill would be back as Superman in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League. Unfortunately, both movies were poorly received by critics. Their lackluster box also office led Warner Bros. to change how DC live-action adaptations were produced, taking Snyder out of the control of its shared superhero universe. Snyder’s cut of Justice League, however, was released earlier this year, giving fans another chance to watch Cavill’s Superman in action.

There’s are no current plans to bring Cavill’s Superman back to theaters, but the star is ready to play the Kryptonian again, saying that “the cape is still in the closet.” Besides going back as the Man of Steel in the DC Universe, Cavill also recently revealed he would love to play Captain Britain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Considering the post-credit scene of Eternals, the British super-team MI-13 might be coming to the MCU, making this the perfect moment for Cavill to live his dream. Meanwhile, fans can still see Cavill in Season 2 of The Witcher, coming to Netflix on December 17.

