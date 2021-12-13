The Witcher and Superman star, Henry Cavill, has tossed his name for the potential Mass Effect TV series, stating that he would very much like to be part of the show. The actor also stated that he had played the original Mass Effect trilogy and believes they would make for a magnificent TV show.

Henry Cavill expressed his interest in the series during an interview with GamesRadar. He said he would be interested if the adaptation was done correctly. When asked whether he would be interested in staring, he said:

Very much so, yeah, all depending on how they’re executing it. The world of adaptation can be heavy or light. When I like a product, I prefer the adaptation to be less changed from the source, so it all depends.

In November, it was reported that Amazon was "nearing a deal" with EA to develop a new Mass Effect-based TV series. While there are no details regarding the series, or how far the negotiations between EA and Amazon have developed, Cavill is already excited and wants to be featured. Cavill is a fan of the video game series; however, he couldn't complete Mass Effect Andromeda because of how busy his life turned out to be.

This isn't the first time the actor and the TV series have been linked together. Cavill once posted a blurred image of a script on Instagram with the caption "Secret project? Or just a handful of paper with random words on it…. Guess you’ll have to wait and see." The blurred script was later deciphered by GamePressure and was found to be related to Mass Effect. The script includes words such as Cerberus, Reaper Geth, and Tali'Zorah, all of which are related to the video game series. It also matches the official synopsis of the game's Wiki page.

As we await any official information on the TV series, you can play the Mass Effect Legendary Edition which is currently available on all platforms. A new Mass Effect game is also currently in development at BioWare.

