Henry Cavill’s upcoming war movie Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is shaping up well. The Guy Ritchie-directed feature is currently filming and new details trickling down about it make it seem like a must-watch for lovers of the genre. The World War II epic takes inspiration from real-life events and tells the story of a group of highly skilled soldiers who strike against Nazi forces. The movie boasts a stellar star cast and impeccable talents both behind and in front of the camera.

Cavill has shared a new image from the set with the caption, “Gus and the Governor.” He’s seen happily sitting aboard a boat with Ritchie. The actor previously shared a suave image featuring Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Henry Golding, Alan Ritchson, and Alex Pettyfer all aboard the same boat. The cast seems to be having a good time filming this period piece as all of them get into the skin of their characters.

What’s Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare About?

Currently, the plot, character details, and story of the Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare are being kept tightly under wraps. Nonetheless, it is billed as a true story about a secret World War II combat organization, which was founded by Winston Churchill and author Ian Fleming, a combat organization that uses warfare against the Nazis and changed the course of the war, giving birth to modern black operations. Based on the book of the same name by Damien Lewis, Ritchie also pens the screenplay with Arash Amel, Paul Tamasy, and Eric Johnson.

Image via Henry Cavill on Instagram

The movie is produced by Oscar-nominated Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who previously said, "Ministry is precisely what cinemas need right now - larger-than-life entertainment with the incredible talent on both sides of the camera and an unbelievable true story." While not much is known about the movie the premise and delicious star cast have fans excited about this feature. The movie also marks the second collaboration between Cavill and Ritchie, who come together after working on 2015's The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

Eiza González, Cary Elwes, Babs Olusanmokun, Til Schweiger, Henry Zaga, Mohammad Nour Hakmi, and Babs Olusanmokun, further round off the ensemble star cast. Bruckheimer is producing alongside Ritchie, Chad Oman, Ivan Atkinson, and John Friedberg. With the film currently in production, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will debut in theaters sometime in 2024. You can check our interview with Ritchie below: