One of Henry Cavill’s most fun roles is certainly as Millie Bobby Brown’s brother Sherlock Holmes in the Enola Holmes franchise. However, the actor has participated in so many high-profile movies – including new Superman adventures that are yet to be announced – that we can’t help but wonder: how much fun does he have on set? During a press tour for Enola Holmes 2, Cavill spoke with Collider about his experience in director Christopher McQuarrie's Mission: Impossible — Fallout, the sixth entry in the franchise.

The movie was brought up because Collider’s own Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub asked Cavill to talk about his toughest shot, so it’s pretty easy to understand why Mission: Impossible was mentioned. The film series is known for the death-defying stunts performed mostly by lead actor Tom Cruise, but sometimes his peers join in. Cavill talked in length about the difficult yet rewarding scene he filmed:

“[E]ven though it's not a single shot, it's a sequence, and I love this sequence and I would do it again in a heartbeat, but physically the most enduring […] was a ‘Mission: Impossible’ helicopter sequence. It was so extremely cold, literally above the Southern Alps in winter, with the doors open on a helicopter. I'm sticking my face into the wind and firing blanks, with all sorts of stuff flying back at me, and just doing it over, and over, and over again. Completely deaf, just waiting for the pilot to scream something inaudible and do this [gesture], which meant we are rolling. So I had to then just keep on acting with my head out the window until I assumed that they had stopped shooting. So I was watching either Tom [Cruise]'s helicopter in front or behind, and watching the camera ship as well, to see when the camera ship pulled away and did its own thing. I was like, "Okay, I think that means I can sit back in now." I'll do that for 40 minutes, then land, and then sit by a little Red Rad heater, warm my hands up. Within a half an hour they're like, "Right, we're refueled. Let's go again." It was just having to suck it up and do that for at least two weeks. That was rough, but I absolutely loved the sequence, and it was so worth it.“

Mission: Impossible - Stunts, Memes, and When to Expect Movies 7 and 8

The sequence described by Cavill is just one of the many daring stunts pulled in Mission: Impossible – Fallout. In the same movie, Cruise and Cavill jump from a plane and free fall over Paris, and engage in a bathroom fistfight that generated Cavill's famous meme “arm reload.” The sequence then extends to a hot pursuit in the streets of France. The difficult shot that Cavill described happens at the climax of the movie, with Tom Cruise flying a helicopter himself. It's a pretty memorable one for fans of the franchise.

The Mission: Impossible film series is set to return to theaters after a five-year hiatus with a final story spread across two movies. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One premieres in July 2023 after getting delayed, and Part Two hits movie theaters in June 2024. The movies are once again written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie and sees returning cast members Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny.

