Henry Cavill is one of the most popular actors working today. Following his much-discussed, divisive, and unfortunately all-too-short stint as Superman in the now-defunct DCEU, Cavill has continued to build his career as both a leading man and an action hero. His movies might not always be critical darlings, but audiences sure love them.

Whether he's donning the iconic red cape, reloading his arms during intense fights, or solving mysteries in Victorian London, Cavill always delivers entertaining performances that keep audiences coming back for more. And while his filmography is surprisingly short, there's something for everyone. These are Henry Cavill's most rewatchable movies, purely entertaining and enjoyable films that offer something new every time fans sit down to appreciate them again.

9 'Stardust' (2007)

Director: Matthew Vaughn

Long before the two teamed up for the action spy comedy Argylle, Cavill and director Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman: The Secret Service) first collaborated in the fantasy adventure Stardust. The plot centers on several characters racing to reach a fallen star who has taken the form of a beautiful young woman upon her arrival on Earth. Cavill plays a small role as Humphrey, a pompous romantic rival to the film's protagonist.

Simply put, Stardust is among the best fantasy movies from the 2000s and one of the finest films in Cavill's career. It's endlessly entertaining, full of witty humor and charm and offering a subversive take on the fantasy genre. Alas, Cavill's participation is too small, pretty much amounting to two major scenes and a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo during the final sequence. Thus, fans of the hunky actor might be left wanting more from this delightful adventure.

8 'Sand Castle' (2017)

Director: Fernando Coimbra

One of the most underrated Netflix original dramas, 2017's Sand Castle sees Cavill starring opposite Nicholas Hoult (The Menu). The plot follows young American soldier Matt Ocre and his efforts to restore the water supply to an Iraqi village. Cavill plays CPT Syverson, the leader of the Special Forces Unit assisting in the mission.

Sand Castle features one of Cavill's best performances. The film itself is a harsh condemnation of the conflict, offering a worthy entry to the ever-growing "war is hell" subgenre. Cavill perfectly captures his character's growing detachment from human life and self-hatred that come as a consequence of taking part in the conflict for too long. Syverson is a complicated figure that allows Cavill to flex the acting muscles he so rarely showcases. Cavill always shines brighter in non-traditional, anti-heroic roles, and Sand Castle offers him just that.

7 'I Capture the Castle' (2003)

Director: Tim Fywell

For all those looking for a baby-faced Henry Cavill prior to his breakthrough in The Tudors, look no further than the 2003 period romantic comedy I Capture the Castle. The film stars Romola Garai (Atonement) and Rose Byrne (Bridesmaids) as Cassandra and Rose, two sisters trying to find love and financial security while living in genteel poverty. Cavill plays Stephen Colley, the family's handyman who's deeply in love with Cassandra.

I Capture the Castle features Henry Cavill as audiences have seldom seen him: a romantic lead. The film is a sweet and enchanting period rom-com elevated by a winning performance from the terribly underrated Garai. Cavill is at his most charming and unassuming here, without a hint of the valiant presence that has become his calling card. Stephen is a prototypical English lead, perfect for a romantic comedy, and it's the type of role Cavill should really do more of.

6 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' (2021)

Director: Zack Snyder

The journey to taking Zack Snyder's Justice League from the Warner Bros. vault to the television screen was long and worthy of an HBO miniseries; however, it was worth it. The 2021 four-hour version vastly improves on the half-baked 2017 film that premiered in cinemas worldwide, allowing more room for each story to breathe.

Because of the nature of his character arc, Cavill's Superman benefits the least from the expanded runtime. However, his triumphant return to life is much better handled here, with Zack Snyder (Rebel Moon) finally allowing Cavill to embody the Man of Steel that audiences know and love. Zack Snyder's Justice League is among the best films in the DCEU, not only because it hints at what could've been but also because it allows Cavill to play a less stoic, warmer version of Superman. And while fans won't get to see him again, they can always revisit this film to enjoy his performance, short as it may be.

5 'Immortals' (2011)

Director: Tarsem Singh

Henry Cavill's first major studio film as a lead came with the 2011 epic fantasy action film Immortals. Directed by Tarsem Singh (Mirror Mirror), the film is a reinterpretation of the myth of Theseus. Cavill stars as the legendary Greek hero who must lead an army against the despotic King Hyperion, played by Oscar-nominee Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler).

Like Singh's other movies, Immortals is stylish and visually stunning. The director cares as much about each line of dialog as he does each clothing fabric and the way they move across the screen. Cavill is at his heroic best here, playing an inexperienced, hot-headed, yet well-meaning warrior that anchors the entire story. Immortals is occasionally silly, but it's the type of silliness that is enjoyable and entertaining. The film doesn't demand much from its audience and delivers far more than anyone could expect; it's perfect for multiple rewatches and a great reminder of Cavill's leading man potential.

4 'Man of Steel' (2013)

Director: Zack Snyder

In the eyes of many, Henry Cavill will always be Superman. The actor made his debut as the Last Son of Krypton in 2013's Man of Steel, the film that effectively launched the DCEU and launched a new age for the superhero genre. Cavill stars as a young Clark Kent discovering the true extent of his abilities and assuming the mantle of Superman.

As a standalone picture detached from all the mess and drama that would haunt the DCEU in later years, Man of Steel largely succeeds. The story is engaging, and the tone fits the overall attempt. Cavill looks and acts the part of a young and confused Superman, and the film's grittier approach is a refreshing change of pace considering the overly cheerful and pulpy films in the character's past. Man of Steel was a game-changer for DC, and it's all because of Cavill's lead performance. It's sad to think of what could've been, but the seeds for a great arc were sowed in Man of Steel; it's a shame Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice failed to make them work.

3 'Enola Holmes 2' (2022)

Director: Harry Bradbeer

Many actors have played Sherlock Holmes; in 2020, Cavill became one of them, stepping into the famous detective's boots for Netflix's Enola Holmes. Two years later, he reprised the role in the sequel, Enola Holmes 2. Both films focus on the title character, the youngest Holmes sibling and amateur sleuth played by Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things).

Although Enola is the film's protagonist, Cavill's Sherlock is just as integral to the plot. Although he's there for moral support in the original, the sequel sees him take more of a leading role, introducing his formidable nemesis and giving him plenty of scenes to shine. Cavill more than rises to the challenge, creating a distinct version of Holmes that stands on his own compared to other recent takes on the character. Enola Holmes 2 is a showcase for Cavill's versatility, mixing the stoicism from his later career with the more carefree charm of the adventure genre, resulting in a delightful performance in an equally entertaining movie.

2 'The Man from U.N.C.L.E.' (2015)

Director: Guy Ritchie

Before returning for the upcoming The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Cavill and English director Guy Ritchie (The Gentlemen) first collaborated on the 2015 spy thriller The Man from U.N.C.L.E. A remake of the eponymous 1964 series, the film follows the unlikely partnership of Napoleon Solo, an American thief turned CIA spy, and Illya Kuryakin, a volatile KGB agent.

Stylish to a fault, witty, and unapologetically nostalgic for the swinging '60s, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. is the Cavill franchise that should've been. The actor is at his coolest, most confident, and wholly engaging, particularly when sharing the screen with the deliciously wicked Elizabeth Debicki as the film's villainess. U.N.C.L.E. is pretty much a prolonged testament to Cavill's devastating charm, and the biggest proof James Bond was the role he was born to play, not Superman. The film allows him to be fun, funny, suave, and enjoyable in a role that never takes itself too seriously—which makes it all the more entertaining.

1 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' (2018)

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Some actors have a knack for playing villains; Henry Cavill is one of those. Those looking for proof should seek no further than his performance in the masterful 2018 action thriller Mission: Impossible - Fallout opposite Mr. Tom Cruise (Top Gun Maverick) himself. The film sees Ethan Hunt join forces with August Walker, a brutal CIA operative, to take down a mysterious figure with connections to a foe from Hunt's past.

Cavill is a beast as Walker, a menacing, calculating, and mighty enemy to Cruise's infallible Hunt. The actor is at his angriest and most cunning, elevating an already spectacular movie to new heights and giving the Mission: Impossible franchise its best villain yet. Despite the many high-profile roles and big-name franchises, no film in Cavill's filmography is more entertaining or rewatchable than Fallout, an expertly crafted, thrilling, and riveting action masterclass unlike any other.

