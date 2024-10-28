It will always be impossible to separate Henry Cavill from his performance as Superman in the DCEU, but in between his roles as Justice League and the Zack Snyder-directed cut of the film, he starred in an action thriller that’s finally found its streaming legs. Cavill toplines Night Hunter, formerly titled Nomis, alongside Ben Kingsley and Stanley Tucci, which has been dominating the Prime Video charts of late. The film follows a weather Lieutenant, his local police force, and a vigilante who are all caught up in a dangerous scheme involving a man who has a history of abducting and murdering women. In addition to Cavill, Kingsley, and Tucci, Night Hunter also stars Alexandra Daddario and Brendan Fletcher and the film sits at a “rotten” 13% score from critics and a 30% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Night Hunter was written and directed by David Raymond who made his directorial debut on the film and has not directed anything in the six years since. Raymond had also only worked as a scribe on one other project in his career, Heroes and Villains, the 2006 maligned romantic comedy in which he also starred alongside James Corden and Jenny Agutter. Raymond has several projects he’s attached to in various stages of development, including UNited, Webels, Absence of War, and Sins, but little is known about each project at this time. Peter Bevan also executive produced Night Hunter, and he’s best known for his work on Stimulant, the 2023 AI sci-fi thriller starring Robbie Amell, Simu Liu, and Sam Worthington, and Night Shift, the slasher horror film starring Lamorne Morris.

What Else Has Henry Cavill Been in Lately?

Cavill has been busy in 2024, recently making a small cameo as The Cavillrine opposite Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool & Wolverine, and also playing Gus March-Phillips alongside Alan Ritchson in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Cavill also played the titular role in Argylle to kick off the year, which was one of the biggest box office disappointments of 2024, failing to earn $100 million on a reported $200 million budget. Cavill also reprised his role as Superman in the Black Adam post-credit scene before being replaced by David Corenswet once James Gunn took over as the new creative head of DC movies and television.

Night Hunter stars Henry Cavill and Ben Kingsley and was written and directed by David Raymond.

