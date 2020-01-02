Watch Henry Cavill Read ‘The Witcher’ Book “The Last Wish” in a Borderline NSFW Video

0

I, a dope, started reading Andrzej Sapkowski‘s The Witcher book series all on my own when I could have had Henry Cavill just read it to me. The star of the new Netflix series takes time out of his busy schedule of concocting potions and hunting monsters to read an excerpt of “The Last Wish” to us, and … it’s basically porn.

We’re all caught up on our Witcher watch and are anxiously awaiting Season 2, as are many of you, but we’ll take any chance we get to dive back into the fantastical world. If you need a primer on the world itself, its cast of characters, or just what is up with Geralt of Rivia and his many baths, we’ve got you covered. If you haven’t watched The Witcher–which you should; you can add it to your watchlist here–this video also acts as a great introduction to the character and Cavill’s charisma.

Take a few minutes out of your busy schedule and let Cavill soothe you with his dulcet tones. Enjoy!

On a Continent riddled with evil, the paths of a monster hunter, a sorceress and a runaway princess converge. The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill, arrives December 20, only on Netflix. To set the scene, Henry reads from the first book of The Witcher series, ‘The Last Wish’.

Anya Chalotra also stars as Yennefer with Freya Allan as Ciri, Jodhi May as Calanthe, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson as Eist, Adam Levy as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla, Therica Wilson-Read as Sabrina, and Emma Appleton as Renfri, Eamon Farren as Cahir, Joey Batey as Jaskier, Lars Mikkelsen as Stregobor, Royce Pierreson as Istredd, Maciej Musiał as Sir Lazlo, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte as Dara, and Anna Shaffer as Triss.