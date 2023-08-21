The Big Picture Henry Cavill's career has been filled with close calls for major roles in popular franchises like Harry Potter, Twilight, Batman, and 007.

Cavill's charisma and talent are apparent in period pieces like The Count of Monte Cristo and Tristan & Isolde, as well as the romantic comedy I Captured The Castle.

Despite some missed opportunities, Cavill proved himself in films like Stardust and The Man From U.N.C.L.E., and is now hoping to find success with upcoming projects like Argyle and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

It’s been a rough few months for Henry Cavill. Despite seemingly returning to the role of Superman for a new era of the DC Universe after his cameo appearance in 2022’s Black Adam, Cavill was forced to walk back his comments when the DC Universe was creatively overhauled by James Gunn. Gunn cast Pearl breakout star David Corenswet in Superman: Legacy, leaving Cavill’s Black Adam cameo as his last appearance in the role. To make matters worse for Cavill, he had already exited the highly popular Netflix series The Witcher, with Liam Hemsworth set to star in his place for the show’s next era. At the very least, Cavill actually had some screen time in these roles, but he's nearly played several other iconic characters in popular franchises such as Harry Potter, Twilight, Batman, and 007. Cavill’s name always seemed to be thrown around for a major part, only to have things fall in someone else’s favor.

Henry Cavill Lost a Couple Roles to Robert Pattinson

Cavill’s talent was evident from his first series of roles in 2002’s Count of Monte Cristo, and Tristan & Isolde. While some younger actors struggled to make period pieces and historical epics engaging, Cavill brought an aura of charisma to the material that made it feel decidedly modern. However, his star power wasn’t limited to just period pieces, as Cavill showed a comedic side to himself in the 2003 romantic comedy I Captured The Castle. These skills, in addition to his youth, made Cavill an ideal choice for many casting directors looking to find a young star that could lead a franchise for several installments.

Cavill’s popularity increased in 2007 when the historical action series The Tudors became a hit on Showtime, making Cavill a household name for international audiences that may not have been as familiar with his work. Ironically, this was when Cavill was first considered for a role that he would play a decade later: Superman. Warner Brothers was in the midst of reworking the franchise for the first reboot since Superman IV: The Quest For Peace, with Charlie’s Angels director McG set to helm a new installment titled Superman: Flyby. However, the project eventually fell apart, and Warner Brothers scrapped Flyby in favor of Bryan Singer’s Superman Returns. Singer cast Brandon Routh in the titular role instead of Cavill.

That didn’t detract from Cavill’s popularity in the slightest, as his name was still a popular one within Internet circles. Even though Cavill ended up facing off against Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne, he found himself frequently squared off against another Batman actor when it came to major roles: Robert Pattinson. Cavill’s passionate online fanbase lobbied for him to play the role of Cedric Diggory in 2005’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire before Pattinson joined the cast. Cavill also nearly played Pattinson’s most iconic role. Author Stephenie Meyer noted in a personal blog post from 2007 that her biggest regret about the adaptation of the first Twilight film was that Cavill did not get the role of Edward Cullen. She stated that “the most disappointing thing for me is losing my perfect Edward,” and that “Henry Cavill is now twenty-four-years-old. Let us have a moment of quiet in which to mourn…”

Henry Cavill Lost the Role of James Bond to Daniel Craig

Despite rumors he had been cast in the role of Bruce Wayne in Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, it was never a role that he officially auditioned for. However, Cavill was among the top contenders to play James Bond in 2006’s Casino Royale. Director Martin Campbell was torn between Cavill and Craig, subsequently stating that if Daniel Craig “didn’t exist, Henry would have made an excellent Bond; he looked terrific, he was in great physical shape, very handsome, very chiseled.” Campbell praised Cavill’s performance in the audition process, but ultimately felt that having a slightly older Bond was in the film’s best interest.

Perhaps it's a bit of sour luck, but Cavill’s close calls with major properties certainly helped establish his name as one that the industry should look out for. In the aftermath of losing out on the Bond role, Cavill was able to prove his acting chops by working alongside some truly talented collaborators. Cavill showed a mischievous, romantic side to himself in Matthew Vaughn’s highly underrated 2007 Neil Gaiman adaptation Stardust, and took a venture into the horror genre for Joel Schumacher’s 2008 horror thriller Blood Creek. He also proved with his performance alongside Evan Rachel Wood and Larry David in Woody Allen’s Whatever Works that he could elevate material that wasn’t that strong in the first place.

It wasn’t long before Cavill was swinging swords again thanks to the 2011 historical action film Immortals, and shortly after the 3D epic was released, Cavill was announced as the next Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel. Among Man of Steel’s many flaws was how it wasted Cavill’s charisma. Instead of showing the same charismatic mannerisms that had made him such a top contender for the role of Bond, Cavill was forced to be a brooding, mopey mouthpiece for Snyder’s long-winded thoughts on the nature of heroism.

Where Does Henry Cavill Go After 'The Witcher'?

Image via Netflix

Unfortunately, Cavill had been given a perfect franchise role that he wasn’t allowed to flourish in with Man of Steel. However, he got the opportunity to rectify that when Guy Ritchie cast him as the Bond-esque American secret agent Napoleon Solo in 2015's The Man From U.N.C.L.E., a film adaptation of the classic spy series of the same name. Cavill absolutely crushed the part, giving a charismatic, heroic performance that exemplified his best attributes. The Man From U.N.C.L.E. ended with a tag teasing a sequel, but sadly the film’s financial underperformance and the controversy surrounding Cavill’s co-star Armie Hammer have diminished hope for a follow-up. Cavill is at a bit of a crossroads in his career. He’ll once again try to kickstart a new saga with Matthew Vaughn’s Apple TV+ spy film Argyle, and he’s reteaming with Ritchie for the World War II espionage thriller The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Will these roles finally fulfill the promise of Cavill’s talents? Hopefully, because he’s been in the back seat long enough!