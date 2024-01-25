The Big Picture Argylle is an action-comedy film about an introverted spy novelist getting involved in real-life espionage.

Henry Cavill found dancing with Dua Lipa more stressful than his Ivan Drago haircut.

Sam Rockwell tapped into his comic relief side with director Matthew Vaughn's guidance.

In Matthew Vaughan's upcoming action-comedy Argylle, Bryce Dallas Howard plays Ellie Conway, an author of spy thrillers starring Argylle (Henry Cavill). Unfortunately for the introverted Ellie, she inadvertently gets pulled into the very real world of international espionage when the plot of one of her books appears to mirror reality. While on a much-needed retreat, Ellie (and her cat Alfie) cross paths with Aiden (Sam Rockwell), who acts as her guide to the unexpected dangers she now finds herself in.

In this interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Cavill and Rockwell talk about their secret to filming the action-comedy's intense train fight sequence. Cavill also reveals which one was more harrowing: that Ivan Drago haircut or dancing with Dua Lipa, and Rockwell shares how a shared shorthand with director Matthew Vaughan helped him tap into his comic relief side. And of course, Cavill slyly updates fans on the status of both Highlander and Warhammer. Watch the full interview above, or check out the transcript below.

COLLIDER: I got a lot of stuff, but since it's very hard to talk about this movie, I'm gonna ask very important questions. What did your dog Kal think when you told him you were not only going to make a movie with Matthew Vaughn, but it was going to be involving a cat, and it was Matthew Vaughn's cat?

HENRY CAVILL: Well, thankfully I had [in] my contract not to have too much interaction with the cat. And so Kal went, “that's fine. I'll allow it.”

He's a very large dog.

CAVILL: Yes. He's upstairs, actually.

For Henry Cavill, Dancing With Dua Lipa Was More Stressful Than That Haircut

Image via Apple TV+

Were you more nervous to dance with Dua Lipa, or wear the Ivan Drago, Rocky IV haircut for so long?

CAVILL: OK. So the haircut was a fun one. And definitely out there. Thank God it didn't look like that in public. So it was just that very short hair when I wasn't on set. But doing a dance move like that with Dua Lipa, yeah, that's one person — I mean, you don't wanna drop anyone — but you don't wanna drop Dua Lipa either. I'd have hordes of fans after my head.

One of the things is, your performance, what's really cool is I read that Matthew (Vaughn) based it on some other actors, and he would give you notes on a take saying “more Jack Nicholson” or “more Bill Murray.” Can you talk about what that was like?

SAM ROCKWELL: I think we referenced that a little bit in some of the rehearsal read-throughs. It was clear that I had to be somewhat of a comic relief, and do some of that stuff. We're about the same age, and we'd nerd out on the same film references. It's a shorthand, you know, with the director.

The train fight sequence is fantastic, and the way it's edited, the cross-cutting is so well done, and it involves both of you. That's a very unique set piece. So what was that actually like to film? And what were some of the unique challenges that both of you had to overcome?

CAVILL: I think the challenges really came with the rehearsing of it. It was about learning each other's style, how the other moved and then trying to shoot it with the stunt team, so it made sense, and was editable just on small cameras, regular cameras, and then transposing that into real film cameras, and working it that way was a really tricky bit. But, you could also kind of hand off to the other actor. So you weren't fighting for the whole day, you'd fight for one setup, and then you go, “ok, cool.” And then Sam would do his stuff, or I'd do my stuff, and it was kind of nice just to take the pressure off and the physical load.

ROCKWELL: They had options, because there's essentially two versions of the fight. So it takes the burden off a little bit.

Image via Apple TV+/Universal

I'm gonna ask the most serious question of the day, Henry. What current computer are you rocking?

CAVILL: I've recently just upgraded everything to the new MD5, new chip, new motherboard and 4090 as well.

ROCKWELL: What are you, a software engineer for God’s sake?

CAVILL: Yeah, everything is new. I upgraded the whole thing.

ROCKWELL: I don't know what he's talking about.

I do, and this goes way back. This is another thing. My last thing for you and I do have to ask Henry this, and I apologize. It's a two-parter. How has the training with the sword been going? And what is the status of Warhammer?

ROCKWELL: This man knows what's up.

CAVILL: The training is about to begin in earnest. It'll be a very long training process and I'm very excited to get into it. There's only so much I can tell you at the moment. I want to keep everything under wraps for as long as possible. And Warhammer is, is progressing very well. Big things are happening and we are very excited.

Argylle hits theaters on February 2.

