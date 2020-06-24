Henry Cavill on the Snyder Cut: “I Think It’s Important”

The Snyder Cut of Justice Leagueis without a doubt one of the most fascinating and unusual media moments in recent memory. After Zack Snyder departed from 2017’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice follow-up, Warner Bros. and DC Films infamously re-tooled (and seriously re-color graded) the film into the wonky Frankenstein’s Monster movie we saw in theaters and re-tooled Henry Cavill‘s face into a mustache-free abomination. In the years since, fans have rallied around the Snyder Cut with fervent passion, debates about its existence roared on, eventually cast members starting joining the social media campaign, and last month, HBO Max revealed that they would fund and release the director’s original vision. Naturally, everyone’s extremely curious about what the heck that’s gonna look like.
Apparently, that also includes Sir Patrick Stewart, who sat down with Henry Cavill for an extended chat on Variety‘s Actors on Actors series and didn’t miss the opportunity to ask Superman himself about the Snyder Cut. As you’d expect, Cavill played it coy.
Image via Warner Bros.
“Oh the Snyder Cut, the famous-slash-infamous-slash-all-sorts-of-things Snyder Cut,” Cavill told Stewart. “I can’t really tell you anything aside from the fact that all I know is that HBO Max will be releasing it, I believe, and it’ll be Zack’s final vision for the movie, and I don’t know anything more than that.”
Obviously, Cavill does know more since he was, you know, a lead actor in the film when they shot it. But you can’t blame the guy for keeping mum (especially when he’s hoping to keep his Superman gig) in the era of superhero super-secrecy. What he did make is he’s glad fans are finally going to see Snyder’s version of the film, voicing his support for a filmmaker’s “intended vision.”
“I’m just really happy that Zack got to realize his vision,” he said. “I think it’s important for a filmmaker and a storyteller to have their intended vision released and shown to the world, and I’m looking forward to seeing it myself. It’s been quite the ordeal.”
He continued, “With ‘Justice League’ when it came, there was a mix of visions and the movie wasn’t well-received,” Cavill said. “And then over the subsequent years, there was a big push to see the fabled Snyder Cut. And now that time has come, and I think it’s going to be very enjoyable to watch Zack finally release his version.”
You can check out more of Cavill and Stewart’s extremely British chat here, and if you missed it, be sure to check out the teaser for the Snyder Cut.