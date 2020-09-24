Exclusive: Henry Cavill Says He Is NOT Shooting Anything New for The Snyder Cut

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Yesterday, we learned that Zack Snyder’s new cut of Justice League (The Snyder Cut) is planning additional photography. Per a report in THR, the shoot is expected to see the return of Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg. The report claimed that additional photography would take place in October and shoot for less than a week.

While some of the report might be true, the part about Henry Cavill being involved sounds less likely.

When I spoke to Cavill for Enola Holmes (shortly before the news about additional photography hit), I asked him point-blank if he was shooting any new scenes for The Snyder Cut.

“Not shooting anything additional. No. It’s all stuff that has been already done. Obviously I don’t know how things are going to evolve and change and adapt depending on now a different length of movie and whatever may happen in post-production. Whatever lessons may be learned from what is it four years since Justice League came out? Four years’ worth of fan reaction. For me…I’m now just watching the party.”

Of course, even with Cavill saying he isn’t doing any additional photography, things can change. But the part about him going to Los Angeles to shoot with Snyder seems extremely unlikely.

Cavill is currently in London shooting The Witcher Season 2 for Netflix and it’s not wrapping anytime soon. In addition, with all the COVID protocols in place and the United Kingdom making people quarantine when they arrive in the country for fourteen days, there is no way for Cavill to fly to Los Angeles and not have it seriously impact The Witcher production. Also, with Cavill the series lead, I’m sure he is doing everything he can to minimize his risk of getting COVID, which, again, means no air travel.

Currently, Snyder’s long-awaited alternate cut will debut on HBO Max next year in four parts, one hour each, that you can take in like a mini-series or watch all at once like a four-hour film. As someone that thought the theatrical release of Justice League was a studio directed mess, I’m extremely excited to see Snyder’s new cut. But more than anything, I cannot wait to see the never before seen footage of Henry Cavill as Superman wearing the Black suit (the suit allows Superman to absorb the sun’s rays easier which make it faster to heal).

In addition to Superman wearing the Black suit, the Snyder Cut trailer (watch here) revealed other footage that never made it into the theatrical cut, like Kiersey Clemons as Iris West alongside Ezra Miller’s The Flash, a scene with Clark (Cavill), Ma Kent (Diane Lane) and Lois (Amy Adams) at the Kent farm, and then of course there’s Darkseid. The DC Comics villain was part of Snyder’s overall plans for how his DCEU story would evolve, culminating in an epic battle in Justice League: Part Two, but he never got to see those plans through and Darkseid was wholly absent in the theatrical cut of Justice League.

We reached out to Cavill's people and received no official comment.

