It’s been over 24 hours since the drop of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and two of its biggest stars are already chiming in to congratulate visionary director Zack Snyder and express their thoughts on the film. Late Thursday evening, Superman and Cyborg themselves, Henry Cavill and Ray Fisher, both took to social media to chime in on the groundbreaking event. The actors' comments followed on the heels of MCU directing duo Joe and Anthony Russo congratulating Snyder on the release of his creative vision on social media, too.

Cavill took to Instagram and applauded Snyder, whom he’s worked with three times now, for his triumph. Sharing three behind-the-scenes photos, Cavill added a caption that reads: "Here's to you, Zack. Congratulations! I know this has been an arduous journey for you, you kept fighting, though. I couldn't be happier to see your vision for Justice League realized. And what a movie it is!" and adding the hashtag "#HopeNeverDies."

In the new behind-the-scenes photos, Cavill showed off three different scenes from Zack Snyder's Justice League, two of which included the director himself. The first saw the actor in front of a green screen as he grabbed a large green face, which was later CGI’ed into his statue head from Metropolis. In the movie, this is just before he throws it at Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and just after he is resurrected with the help of his fellow Justice League superheroes. Cavill’s photo showed the entire scene was shot indoors, and not outside as it might have looked on screen.

The second photo came from one of the film’s final scenes when Clark Kent senses danger and rips his shirt open to reveal his superhero suit underneath, a classic Superman move. Snyder is seen laughing to the right of Cavill who is playing with his shirt, as a handful of crew members and extras stand by waiting to shoot. Snyder stands by in the third photo as well, looking at Amy Adams and Cavill embrace one another on the Kent family farm. Several green screens can be spotted in the background just near the white house on a gloomy day.

Fisher also hopped on Twitter around the same time as Cavill to comment on the Snyder Cut itself, sharing with fans that this version of Justice League is "not just [a] comic book movie—it’s a study of the human condition,” while noting Cyborg’s origin story resembled that of his own, as he grew up without a father present. The actor then went on to say that “family and reconciliation” were some of his biggest “takeaways” from the film and seemed proud of what Synder had accomplished.

You can watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League now on HBO Max. Check out Cavill's celebratory post below.

