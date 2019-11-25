‘Black Adam’ Producers Thinks Henry Cavill Appearing As Superman Would Be “Really Cool”

0

Any fans of Man of Steel out there? (It’s ok, we’re all friends here.) Henry Cavill has played Superman in three movies so far, but the question of whether or not he’ll continue wearing the red boots and tights has been up in the air recently. However, Hiram Garcia, one of the producers of the upcoming DC Comics film Black Adam, has indicated that there’s a possibility of Cavill returning as the Big Blue Boy Scout.

“I think the DC Universe is a wonderful universe and we’re open to everything,” Garcia said at a recent press event. “We have big aspirations for it. We’re friends with Henry. [Dwayne] and Henry are friends, it’s a huge comic book brand as well. And I always just loved the idea. Who knows? But man, Black Adam for Superman is really cool. That’d be really powerful.”

In the comics, Black Adam is a villainous character typically at odds with Shazaam. Action superstar / charismatic mountain Dwayne Johnson signed on to play the supervillain way back in 2014, and was slated to appear in the Shazaam movie that finally hit theaters this past April. Obviously, neither Johnson nor Black Adam appeared in that film in any form, but the plan is now to showcase the character in his own solo film.

Cavill’s Superman definitely wouldn’t be out of place in a Black Adam film – the villain is a superpowered near-deity, on par with the Man of Steel and Wonder Woman. It’s also unclear whether Zachary Levi, who played Shazaam, will show up in the movie, or if it will be more in the vein of recent supervillain-centric films like Joker and Venom.

The long-gestating Black Adam is scheduled to hit theaters on December 22, 2021, over 7 years after Johnson’s involvement was announced.