Henry Cavill spoke about how he would love to become Superman again for future projects, and the star has a clear idea where he would take the Son of Krypton next. Talking to GQ, Cavill reflected on Superman’s journey in the three movies he starred in and how he thinks future adventures should consolidate the Kryptonian as a symbol of hope before turning him evil.

Speaking about his journey as Superman, Cavill underlined how the first appearances of the hero served to give him a proper origin story. In Cavill’s words, “I was very keen on really fleshing out Superman's early stages of his journey first. We had Man of Steel, and then we went quite a bit darker with Batman v Superman.” Cavill would wear the cape back again on 2017’s Justice League, the last appearance of the hero. However, the recent release of Zack Snyder's Justice League revealed the director’s original plans to turn Superman evil, leading to an apocalyptic scenario where Batman must team up with the Joker to save humanity. While Cavill agrees an evil Superman story is exciting for fans, he would prefer to have more time to explore the Kryptonian years as a hero.

As Cavill puts it:

“If he [Superman] were to succumb to the Anti-Life Equation and become bad Superman, I really wanted to make sure we saw the hero Superman, and we saw the true symbol of hope, the beacon of light, before we went down the path of darkness and then redemption. It’s still something I’m very keen to flesh out.”

Man of Steel grossed $668 million in the international box office, kickstarting Snyder’s DC Extended Universe. Cavill would be back as Superman in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League. Unfortunately, both movies were poorly received by critics. Their lackluster box also office led Warner Bros. to change how DC live-action adaptations were produced, taking Snyder out of the control of its shared superhero universe. Even so, Snyder’s cut of Justice League was released earlier this year, giving fans another chance to watch Cavill’s Superman in action.

There’s are no current plans to bring Cavill’s Superman back to theaters, but the star is ready to play the Kryptonian again, saying that “the cape is still in the closet.” Besides going back as the Man of Steel in the DC Universe, Cavill also recently revealed he would love to play Captain Britain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Considering how Cavill is one of Hollywood’s hottest stars at the moment, leading Netflix’s The Witcher, it shouldn’t take long for someone to put him into a superhero suit again. At least, we hope so. Check out Cavill’s full interview for GQ below.

