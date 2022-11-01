Dwayne Johnson’s passion project Black Adam will go down in fandom history for acing fan service. While The Rock introduced us to the anti-hero who is the most powerful force on this planet, he also brought back the character who is deemed the most powerful in the entire universe: Superman. As Henry Cavill returns to the character after five long years, he can’t wait to give fans a more hopeful version of Kal-El. In a recent interview with Screen Rant, the actor revealed his goals as he steps back into the suit.

Cavill started his Superman run with Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, which was the first instance when the fan-favorite character was seen in a darker tone as opposed to his usual message of hope and justice. The characterization as well as the movie divided the fan base as well as got an underwhelming response at the box office. The trend continued with Cavill’s subsequent appearances in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

As Snyder stepped down from the franchise in 2017, another Man of Steel movie came into question, and reports at the time indicated that Cavill might not return. However, the actor kept patience and Black Adam changed it all. While announcing his return on Instagram Cavill revealed that the cameo was "a very small taste of what's to come." He reiterated the point in the new interview, saying, “There is so much in the way of conversations to be had.”

The Enola Holmes star then spoke of his “close connection” to Superman saying, “there is something extraordinarily special about him; extraordinarily special about his capacity to give and to love. I don't mean romantically; I mean his love for Earth and for the people who live here, and to make people feel powerful—to make people feel like Superman themselves.” Superman was created by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster and was introduced in the 1938 comic book Action Comics #1. In his over 80 years of history, the character stands for hope and optimism. It seems like Cavill wants to focus on that aspect of the character, speaking of his goals in this renewed stint:

“I have plenty of desires for this, of course, which will be discussed more in time. But the most important thing, which I will be aiming for, is for the audience to leave the cinema and to feel like they can fly, to feel like they can protect, and to feel like they want to give to everyone else. That would be my goal.”

Cavill will next be seen as Sherlock Holmes in the upcoming Enola Holmes 2, which premieres on Netflix on November 4.