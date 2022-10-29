It's been an eventful couple of weeks for Henry Cavill. Ahead of the release of his upcoming film Enola Holmes 2, which sees him reprising his role as Sherlock Holmes opposite Millie Bobby Brown's titular teenage detective, the charming British actor also stepped back into another iconic role — one he is arguably far more recognized for.

In a moment that prompted excited reactions in screenings everywhere, Cavill appeared as Superman in the mid-credits scene of Dwayne Johnson's anti-hero film Black Adam, setting up future appearances for the character in the DC Universe going forward, an exciting prospect now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have taken over as co-CEOs.

In an interview with Collider's own Steve Weintraub for Enola Holmes 2, Cavill was understanably unable to reveal anything about the future of Superman in the DCU. He did, however, reflect on what it felt like to once again don the iconic suit.

It was a powerful moment for me, a meaningful moment. I was given a choice of which suit I wanted to wear, and I went straight for the Man of Steel suit. That one holds the most nostalgia for me, and the most meaning. To put that back on, and stand there in front of a mirror suited up again, the suit holds a special power, and there's no way of getting around that, even if you are the one wearing it. To see myself standing back in that suit was a meaningful moment. It's difficult to describe. Many years hoping, planning, striving, doing everything I can to get back into it, and then finally be able to get back into it, it meant a lot and it's something that I won't quickly forget.

Cavill has previously described the return of Superman after a five-year hiatus as "enormously joyful", saying "There is such a bright future ahead for the character. I’m so excited to tell a story with an enormously joyful Superman.” While Cavill waits for the opportunity to play Clark Kent once again in a future film, he has a full roster ahead of him. Besides the wonderful and charming Enola Holmes 2, he was also recently cast in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, reuniting him with his Man From U.N.C.L.E director Guy Ritchie.

Enola Holmes 2 is streaming on Netflix on November 4. Check out the trailer below.