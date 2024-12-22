If you ask someone who the greatest live-action Superman actor is, there’s a pretty good chance they're going to say Christopher Reeve, and that’s understandable. But if you asked those same people who the runner-up to Reeve would be, then Henry Cavill’s a likely response. He might not have been in as many great Superman movies as Reeve was (seeing as 1978’s Superman and, to a slightly lesser extent, Superman II, are great), but Cavill was always good as Clark Kent/Superman. He made an impact, put his own spin on the character, and did well enough that it’s understandable why some are saddened by the notion that his time as the character has come to an end.

Between 2013 and 2022, Cavill was Superman, but 2025 is seeing the release of a new Superman film, directed by James Gunn, and starring David Corenswet in the title role. The era of Superman movies defined by Cavill and director Zack Snyder might well be in the past, but some of those entries still hold up pretty well, and even the lesser ones are interesting. Of Cavill’s five Superman movies (all ranked below), one just gave him a cameo appearance, and two are drastically different versions of what’s ostensibly the same basic story. What’s not counted here is The Flash, a movie in which Cavill’s likeness appeared briefly, but his actual cameo ended up being cut.

5 'Black Adam' (2022)

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

It would take a while to dive fully into the mess that was Black Adam, and since Henry Cavill is barely featured in this one, it’s best to keep things brief. Essentially, it was made while the DC Extended Universe was on its very last legs, seemingly coming about because Dwayne Johnson, not just content to be in “Red” movies or show up as (kind of) part of the family in Fast and Furious, wanted to play a superhero. He plays the titular Black Adam, who was imbued with powers thousands of years ago and held prisoner, breaking free to enact justice all this time later in the modern world.

It's familiar stuff, as far as superhero movies go, even with the main character being, on the surface, a little more morally complex than most main characters in superhero movies. Anyway, the film’s a bit of a bore, and maybe things come to life a little when Superman is teased at the very end, possibly as someone who Black Adam could fight or team up with… maybe both? Or neither, because this tease came to nothing, and Black Adam stands to date as the final time Henry Cavill made an appearance in a movie as Superman (again, excluding his likeness being glimpsed in The Flash).

4 'Justice League' (2017)

Directed by Zack Snyder, Joss Whedon

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Trouble with the DCEU started long before the messiness and undelivered promises of Black Adam, with 2017’s Justice League having a notoriously strained production for many reasons, all of which are hard to get into in-depth. Perhaps the biggest issue was that this superhero team-up movie came together a little haphazardly, seemingly wanting to scratch the same itch that 2012’s The Avengers did. That film was, in hindsight, built to quite effectively, making it function as a satisfying and well-balanced team-up movie, whereas Justice League brought together some characters who’d had proper introductions, and others who were kind of messily introduced – at least to those who don’t read comic books – within this film.

The 2017 version of Justice League is bad, with the original director, Zack Snyder, having to step down from making it (and seemingly disowning the whole thing), and Joss Whedon brought in at what felt like the last minute to rework the entire thing. Whether Whedon’s to blame, or the executives are (someone, for some ungodly reason, insisted this huge movie couldn’t exceed two hours in length), Justice League just doesn’t work. Snyder’s vision was restored some years later in a far superior cut, meaning that even if you're a big fan of Cavill’s Superman, it’s really not worth slogging through the messier parts of this Justice League to see him in action.

3 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016)

Directed by Zack Snyder