In a series of tweets this evening, James Gunn confirmed that he is writing a new Superman film, which will not star Henry Cavill. The new co-head of DC Studios confirmed that Cavill will not be returning as Clark Kent, and that the film will instead feature a younger Superman at the beginning of his story. This news comes as DC Studios continues to readdress its 10-year plan and Gunn and Peter Safran decide how the plan to tell the story of DC's most famous heroes.

It was only a few weeks ago that Cavill took to Instagram to confirm that he would be returning as Superman, and now the actor has taken to the app once again to respond to this sad news.

This story is still developing.