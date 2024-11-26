As people prepare for James Gunn's 2025 blockbuster, Superman, it's hard not to look back on the last adaption of the character and wonder what could've been. Indeed, few DC actors were more wasted than Henry Cavill; his iteration of Superman, while not perfect, was absolutely beloved by fans. Cavill was the definition of a fan-favorite, and while his performance was always more beloved than the writing, the character most certainly had some wonderful moments throughout his time in the DCEU.

Every time the character suited up to be a hero in DC's previous cinematic universe, it was a sight to behold. Whether he brought spectacle, hope, or love, he always found a way to please audiences. Most of the DC fandom wishes they got to spend more time with Cavill's interpretation, and while they unfortunately won't get that, they have some amazing moments to look back on. These are the most rewatchable scenes featuring Henry Cavill as Superman, ranked from badass and memorable to outright iconic.

10 Fighting The Justice League

'Zack Snyder's Justice League' (2021)

After being awakened by the Justice League in Zack Snyder's Justice League, Superman isn't fully in the right headspace; after all, he has literally just come back from the dead. He is agitated and aggressive, meaning the Justice League has to whoop him into shape. Well, things didn't exactly play out like that, but the action scene that unfolds is one for the books.

It's a testament to Superman's true power that he's able to take on all five superheroes like nothing. One of the coolest parts of the sequence, though, is that while holding off the strongest League members, he's able to clock and look at Flash while he's trying to take him by surprise at super speed. It's a chilling moment that cements this fight as one of the best in the DCEU.

9 Fighting Faora-Ul

'Man of Steel' (2013)

The final fight scene from Man of Steel is, undoubtedly, a great example of what a good Superman fight can look like. While Man of Steel's third act gets a lot of flak for the number of innocent civilians who die because of Superman and Zod's rampage, there are some great examples of Zack Snyder still understanding Superman's dedication to saving others.

While the fight is an excellent display of what some good hand-to-hand Superman combat can look like, it's the number of people he tries to save that shows how dedicated the hero really is to saving innocents. For example, when the helicopter begins to fall after Faora-UI (Antje Traue) attacks it, he prioritizes saving the men on board rather than continuing his fight.

8 The Oil Rig Save

'Man of Steel' (2013)

Man of Steel is, of course, an origin story, but that doesn't mean Clark isn't already helping people with his abilities — he just doesn't have the suit yet. In Zack Snyder's universe, Clark was protecting the innocent far before he donned the iconic costume that would make him the hero everyone knows and loves. The film makes it clear that the man beneath the costume is what makes him a hero.

The first big save that the big blue boy scout makes is helping those on an oil rig that's exploding and tearing down. It's a giant spectacle of a sequence that showcases some awesome rescues. Not to mention, it's pretty darn cool to see Clark standing on fire, not affected whatsoever. Not only that, but he catches the entire oil rig to give the people time to get away.

7 Fighting Zod

'Man of Steel' (2013)

While often criticized for the number of people who died, the final battle of Man of Steel against General Zod (Michael Shannon) is incredible to watch. Zack Snyder's direction in this last fight scene is excellent, and the cinematography at play is astounding and actually does a wonderful job of showing off the scale of the fight.

Shots from the ground, zooming in on the two gods in the sky like a news camera, are particularly impressive. Having a camera attached to Superman's back while he punches Zod through the air was also a stroke of genius. The fight scene is a great example of what Snyder is best at as a director: action and spectacle, which, while not perfect, made him a great choice to direct a darker Superman movie like Man of Steel.

6 Clark Sees Jonathan Kent Again

'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016)

After the events of Man of Steel, much like audiences, the entire world isn't as keen on Superman as others are due to the numerous lives lost in the final battle against Zod. So, just when he needs him most, Clark has a vision of his father, Jonathan Kent (Kevin Costner), in the mountains. The scene that follows is inspiring and moving, as the story that Mr. Kent tells is a perfect reflection of the social struggle his son is currently going through.

Over the wonderful Man of Steel score, Jonathan tells the story of how he once indirectly washed an entire farm away while trying to do some good. A great parallel to how his boy is currently struggling to feel proud of the good he did in Metropolis, thanks to the destruction that was also caused. His question, "Do the nightmares ever stop?" is haunting and heartbreaking. It's a great explanation of where Clark is at in his current character's journey.

5 Fighting Steppenwolf

'Zack Snyder's Justice League' (2021)

The fight between the Justice League and Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) is already great, but once Superman gets involved, it gets even better. Just when it looks like Steppenwolf might get a kill shot at the underappreciated Cyborg (Ray Fisher), the Man of Steel makes an epic entrance, stopping the villain's ax with his body. Plus, the line he gives to the otherworldly enemy gives goosebumps: "Not impressed."

The hero, now donning a black suit, proceeds to give an absolute butt whopping to the metal-clad baddie that completely turns the tide for the League. It's a great example of exactly why the League needs Superman; he's their tank, their titan. Thanks to his reappearance, they're able to take down Steppenwolf and save the planet.

4 Fighting Batman

'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016)

The biggest draw of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is, well, Batman (Ben Affleck) fighting Superman, which had been built up since the beginning of the film. When it finally came around, everyone knew there would be some jaw-dropping moments. Especially in the film's director's cut, the fight is hard-hitting, exciting, and brutal; pretty much everything fans could want from a fight between the two DC icons. The fact that it also takes major inspiration from The Dark Knight Returns Pt. 2 makes it a huge win for DC fans.

With Batman coming prepared for the fight, it actually ends up being pretty fair. The two trade blows that have a massive impact and make the fight feel all the more powerful. The Dark Knight Returns Pt. 2 is a widely loved storyline that has one of the best superhero-on-superhero fights of all time, and taking inspiration from it makes this battle one to surely be remembered.

3 Superman's Montage

'Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016)

Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice contains a montage that is a perfect example of what makes Superman so important not just to the DC universe but to the fans who love the character. Throughout the montage, he's shown traveling the world and helping people, with some even praising him as a god, which he has mixed feelings about because he's humble and as much a human being as he is an alien.

Notably, the montage also makes clear that Superman's impact isn't perfect. It's very honest about the idea that power can corrupt, and it's hard for some to trust Superman, much like how people would respond in the real world. Not everyone would appreciate a hero like the Man of Steel. He would have a positive and negative effect on the mass populous, and this sequence is a great showcase of that.

2 Superman's Return

'Zack Snyder's Justice League' (2021)

The return of Clark Kent after his revival is easily the best Superman scene in Zack Snyder's Justice League. As he walks through his Kryptonian ship, looking at all the costumes presented to him, he hears the voices of both his fathers, Jor-El (Russell Crowe) and Jonathan Kent (Kevin Costner). The Man of Steel score playing over it makes the moment surprisingly emotional.

As he dons his black suit and prepares to fly, mirroring the first flight scene in Man of Steel, Superman takes to the sky and embraces the sun far above the Earth. It is moving, chilling, and everything a scene like this needs to be. Superman is everything the Justice League needs in their final fight, and this scene makes that obvious, honoring the heart of the character perfectly.

1 First Flight

'Man of Steel' (2013)

Superman's first flight in Man of Steel is, by far, the most iconic scene in the entire DCEU. The combined factors of the score, cinematography, Cavill's subtle but great performance, and the sheer feeling of excitement and wonder it brings make audiences feel almost like the Christopher Reeve films did: that a man truly can fly.

The first flight of Superman is borderline perfect. It evokes all the emotions it needs to and truly holds massive significance in the film's story; it's the true birth of Superman. When one thinks of the best aspects of the DCEU, this scene is most likely one of the first to come to mind. It's wonderful to revisit, whether one is watching the film again or the scene by itself, showing just how great a Superman Cavill really was.

