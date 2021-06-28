The Netflix and CD Projekt Red event is sure to have several Season 2 reveals.

Netflix and CD Projekt Red have dropped some more details about WitcherCon, including ​​​​the upcoming event's schedule, panels, and guests. As of this writing, there are 5 panels planned in total - and many of them sound really exciting. If you want behind-the-scenes info from the cast and showrunners of the Netflix series, juicy tidbits from The Witcher game developers, or both, you won't want to miss any of it.

The panels will start with "The Witcher Season 2: Deck of Destiny". The description makes it seem like a mix of an AMA with a lighthearted game of Truth or Dare. Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and actors Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Mimî M Khayisa (Fringilla), and Paul Bullion (Lambert) will be drawing cards from an "enigmatic deck of fan questions" which promise to send things down a chaotic path. Next will be the "Memories from the Path: Stories Behind The Witcher Games" panel where developers of The Witcher video game franchise will sit and wax nostalgic on their favorite experiences from the development process.

Also on the agenda is the pub-trivia-style quiz show panel "Geralt of T-Rivia". Guests include game developers Błażej Augustynek and Philipp Weber, writer/producer Declan De Barra, and Hissrich all competing in a trivia contest to see who is the ultimate Witcher fan - and the event promises to drop some juicy trivia that even the most diehard fan might not know about. Next is "CD PROJEKT RED’s The Witcher: Beyond Video Games" which takes a deeper dive into the extended universe of The Witcher beyond the games and the show. Panelists include game developer Rafał Jaki, comic book writer Bartosz Sztybor, and board game designer Łukasz Woźniak.

Lastly is the final panel featuring Henry Cavill himself. "Tales from the White Wolf: A Spotlight Conversation with Henry Cavill, hosted by Josh Horowitz" will close out WitcherCon and teases some special surprises fans can expect from Cavill about the upcoming season.

WitcherCon kicks off July 9 on Netflix and YouTube at 7:00 p.m. CEST.

